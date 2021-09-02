Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup: Who will start in Week 1 against the Saints?

On September 12, the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m ET. Due to the tragic events of Hurricane Ida, the game will be in Jacksonville instead of New Orleans.

The Packers were 13-3 in each of the last two seasons. They were defeated in the NFC championship game both times. This year is the likely end of Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay, so expectations are high.

That said, here's who the Packers will be projecting to roll out in week one.

Offense

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP, coming off an absurd statistical season. He threw for 48 touchdowns and a career-high 70.7 completion percentage. Rodgers will look to show in week one that he's still as good as last year.

Aaron Jones is fresh off a well-deserved contract extension ahead of being the week one starter. The Packers have never given him a workhorse back's workload before. Week one might indicate whether that's changed or not.

Rodgers has top wide receiver Davante Adams back as his go-to target. Adams is flanked by Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. The X-factor is Randall Cobb, who's back on the team for the first time since 2018.

Robert Tonyan will be the Packers' starting tight end. Tonyan broke out huge in 2020, catching 52 of his 59 targets. He's also a red-zone menace, scoring 11 touchdowns last season.

The offensive line is where a bit of uncertainty kicks in for the Packers. Elgton Jenkins will replace two-time first-team All-Pro David Bakhtiari at left tackle. Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers and Royce Freeman are all quality players on the interior. Finally, Billy Turner could start in place of Dennis Kelly, who's questionable for week one.

Defense

Preston Smith and Rashan Gary will be the starting outside linebackers for the Packers. Z'Darious Smith has a back injury that might keep him out of week one, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Kyrs Barnes and newcomer De'Vondre Campbell will man the inside linebacker positions.

Don’t forget that Packers rookie CB Eric Stokes has 4.25 speed🤭💨 pic.twitter.com/jJOgo3jgWw — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) August 29, 2021

The Packers will be locked and loaded at cornerback. Jaire Alexander is one of the premier shut-down cornerbacks in the league. He's joined by bounce-back candidate Kevin King. In addition to rookie Eric Stokes, who's one of the fastest players in the NFL.

At safety, Darnell Savage had four picks last year as a rookie. He's joined by rock-solid strong safety Adrian Amos. This tandem could be the best safety duo in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was disappointing in 2020 after his breakout 2019 season. He'll have a smaller leash with rookie T.J. Slaton behind him.

As for the rest of the defensive line, the starters will be Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke. Tyler Lancaster is a name to watch as he's currently dealing with a knee injury, making him questionable for week one.

Special teams

The Packers will roll out longtime kicker Mason Crosby in week one for his 15th straight season. On the flip side, the Packers will be rolling out a new punter in Corey Bojorquez. Bojorquez led the NFL in average yards per punt last season, so it appears the Packers upgraded. Athletic wide receiver Amari Rodgers will be the returner on special teams. The long snapping will belong to Hunter Bradley.

