NFL top 100 players of 2021: Top five WRs

The NFL's top 100 players of 2021 slow, piecemeal release schedule may have irked some, but with the entire list now out, it's time to take a look at who the NFL says is the best of the best. Skimming through the list to find the best at each position can be tedious, but don't worry. We have taken the liberty of simplifying the list down to the top five receivers. Here's where they rank on the NFL list.

The best wide receivers in the NFL, according to its players

#1 - Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers - No. 6

Davante Adams has grown to become the best receiver in the NFL. The duo between him and Aaron Rodgers is one of the deadliest in the NFL. Last season, Adams had 115 catches for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns. 2020 was the fourth year in five years in which Adams earned around 1000 yards or more. At 28 years old, Adams is at the zenith of his prime and it is a beautiful thing.

#2 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - No. 8

Not much further behind Adams is DeAndre Hopkins. His exit from the Houston Texans served to prove just how much he can provide to a franchise. With Hopkins, the team was a playoff contender. Without him, the team has fallen to the bottom of the bag. Last year, Hopkins had the third-best season of his career. He earned 115 catches for 1407 yards and six touchdowns.

#3 - Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills - No. 11

Before catching the hail mary with the Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs was just a solid receiver. Since then, his career has only gotten more successful. Last year, Diggs had the best season of his career. He earned 127 receptions for 1535 yards and eight touchdowns.

#4 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs - No. 15

Tyreek Hill was the beginning of the Chiefs' meteoric rise in the NFL. Since his addition in 2016, the Chiefs have won the AFC West every year. They've gone to two Super Bowls and one AFC championship. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid deserve a lot of the credit, but not all of it. Without Tyreek Hill to burn defenders in any man coverage, the Chiefs' offense would lose its spark.

#5 - DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks - No. 22

DK Metcalf has jumped up the leaderboard in his short career. It helps to have Russell Wilson throwing the ball, it seems. Of course, Metcalf deserves plenty of credit. He earned almost 1000 yards in his rookie year and last season, he had 83 receptions for 1303 yards and ten touchdowns.

