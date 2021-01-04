Is Stefon Diggs is the NFL's best receiver?

Stefon Diggs may just be the NFL's best receiver.

To answer this question, multiple categorizes were considered such as overall season production and per-game numbers, but I've settled on two factors for how to determine the NFL's No. 1 receiving target and those are reliability and efficiency.

Stefon Diggs: The NFL's best receiver

Steffon Diggs has made a strong case for the NFL's most productive receiver. The 27 year old receiver has been a life changer for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Trailing Diggs are star receivers Hopkins and Adams who've also been excellent this season. #NFL pic.twitter.com/lciDFptPTe — Mab Sidam Analysis (@MabSidam) January 2, 2021

In terms of reliability, Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs rises to the top of the mountain.

The 27-year-old who was traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills in exchange for a haul of picks that included star rookie receiver Justin Jefferson (who also places well here) has been the Bills safety blanket while helping propel the development of Josh Allen into a legit franchise QB.

Diggs posts 70+ catch percentage while leading the NFL in targets. No other receiver seeing his volume of targets has managed to produce more than him not even fellow star receivers Deandre Hopkins and Davante Adams. Stefon Diggs has been more of guarantee to come down with the ball than either Darren Waller or Travis Kelce who are literal Tight Ends.

Stefon Diggs who is well known for being a complete receiver who can gain separation with slithery route running while also being to take the top off a defense with pure speed. Diggs has made a strong case this year to be considered the NFL's most reliable receiver.

The NFL's most productive receiver

Devante Adams has been a per game monster. It's a shame he missed those games so I have to give the crown to Diggs who has been available for all of the Bills game. The NFL has an abundance of receiver talent and 2020 was a great showcase of all that talent. #NFL pic.twitter.com/g195PnmFso — Mab Sidam Analysis (@MabSidam) January 2, 2021

While Davante Adams has been more productive on a per-game basis, Adams has missed games and thus has a smaller sample size while Diggs has played all of the Buffalo Bills games. The best NFL trait is availability and Stefon Diggs has been available for Josh Allen for 15 straight weeks.

To further examine the crowd, we can see Travis Kelce is having maybe the greatest receiving season in Tight End history. Deandre Hopkins has been everything to Kyler Murray that Stefon Diggs has been to Josh Allen. In Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley if the Falcons draft a new QB he won't lack in options. Justin Jefferson is an amazing Stefon Diggs replacement. It's amazing Allen Robinson is doing this with a QB tandem of Trubisky - Foles. Hill and Metcalf have two different approaches to the position but are both highly productive, these two enjoy some of the best QB play in the league and make sure to milk that advantage for all it's worth. Brandon Cooks could be a legit #2 for Deshaun Watson if Houston can get an elite level Tight End in the Travis Kelce vein. Terry Mclaurin and A.J Brown have super bright futures in this league.

Conclusion

Stefon Diggs has earned every dollar of his extension so far. The Buffalo Bills top brass took a chance and hit a run away home run. Diggs has elevated the entire offense and as a leader has helped a young team further establish their identity. Diggs is the NFL's best receiver when considering total season production and per game basis.