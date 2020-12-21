NFL: Who is the best receiver in the NFC East?

The NFC East in 2020 has been described as the most atrocious division in NFL history. The QB play in particular has been cause for concern, with 3 of the 4 teams in the division entering the offseason with questions around the position. It should be extremely worrying when Daniel Jones is the only guaranteed player who will start for their franchise next season. Such questionable play at the QB spot led me to wonder how the dependent receivers are fairing under such unsteady conditions.

NFC East receivers chart.



The Best Receiver in the division is either Amari Cooper or Terry McLaurin. It depends on whether you favor production or efficiency on who wins out. Ceedee Lamb is the best performing rookie by some distance. Evan Engram is the best TE. #NFL pic.twitter.com/Nuw7mbf7gC — Mab Sidam Analysis (@MabSidam) December 18, 2020

The NFC East's Best Receiver?

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper edges out the competition to place as the NFC East's best receiver. A good balance between raw production and catch efficiency sees him lead the pack. The $20 million receiver barely squeezes past Washington Football Team's 2nd year star receiver Terry McLaurin.

Cooper and McLaurin must receive extra praise for overcoming below average QB play, the Cowboys and Football Team's QB play has been down right terrible this year. Cooper working with Dalton and practice squad players has put up respectable numbers while McLaurin working with a revolving door of quarterbacks has emerged as a leader and playmaker in the culture Ron Rivera is trying to implement.

NFC East's Best Rookie Receiver

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is running away with this award. An argument can be made he is the third best receiver in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys rookie taken 17th overall in the 2020 NFL draft looks like a bona fide future star and may emerge as the divisions best weapon sooner rather than later. Taking a closer look at his peers we can see Jalen Reagor the Philadelphia Eagle's 21st overall pick in the previous draft is experiencing regular rookie growing pains. Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson has emerged as a very efficient catcher out the backfield, if he can raise his yardage he can transform into an all round running back.

NFC East's Best Tight End

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

3rd year tight end Dallas Goedert has emerged as the NFC East's best TE. Goedert has a high catch percentage showing he is performing well as the teams safety blanket. Goedert like the rest of the Eagles offense has been up and down but with rookie QB Jalen Hurts finally being ushered in as the starter expect the young QB to look for Goedert as a safety blanket when things are not going his way. 6 year vet Logan Thomas is having a career year. The 2014 Arizona Cardinals 4th rounder bounced around the league over the past 6 years but seems to have finally settled on his 6th team. Ron Rivera's culture revolution in Washington has provided the foundation for Logan Thomas to emerge as a respectable pass catcher in this league. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is a more talented overall player than both but the 3rd year TE is struggling with his catch percentage(it is sub 60%) as an offense safety blanket Engram has been a disappointment this year. Zach Ertz was once the NFC East's undisputed best TE but injuries and the declining play of his quarterback has seen him fall off the radar the last two seasons. Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin was a sleeper candidate to take this award going into this season but has sadly been sidelined with Injuries.

The Future Of The NFC East

Expect the QB play to dramatically improve next year as teams either move onto new starters or double down on weapons for their existing starters. With this improved play expect a jump in production for all NFC East receivers in the upcoming 2021 season.