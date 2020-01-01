Redskins appoint Ron Rivera as head coach

Ron Rivera has been hired as the new head coach of the Washington Redskins, the team has confirmed.

Rivera was fired by the Carolina Panthers in December following eight seasons at the helm, having guided the team to three successive divisional titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 campaign, with his last game in charge a defeat to Washington.

The Redskins finished the 2019 season bottom of the NFC East after losing 47-16 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to close out a 3-13 year.

On Monday, amid links to Rivera, the Redskins – who fired previous coach Jay Gruden in Week 5 of the 2019 season – parted ways with long-time president Bruce Allen, who had overseen a 62-97-1 record during his nine years in charge.

"After several meetings with coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," said Redskins owner Dan Snyder in a statement announcing Rivera's arrival.

"He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Rivera, meanwhile, is hoping to restore Washington as one of NFL's powerhouses after years of underachievement.

"While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team," Rivera said.

"After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work."

Rivera has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Redskins, who had placed Bill Callahan in interim charge after Gruden was relieved of his duties.