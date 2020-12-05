NFL Injury News: Giants QB Daniel Jones unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

The New York Giants, who are currently leading the NFC East despite a 4-7 record, will most likely be without their starting quarterback when they face a difficult road test this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Second-year QB Daniel Jones injured his hamstring last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and is doubtful to play this Sunday according to reports.

Jones did not practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday, and while he got in a limited session on Friday, he did not make enough progress to warrant a more encouraging outlook.

Veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy will start in Jones’ place against the Seahawks if Jones cannot suit up.

McCoy came into the game against the Bengals last week and was able to preserve the lead for New York, which resulted in a 19-17 road win against Cincinnati. McCoy is playing for his fifth team in his NFL career—the 34-year-old had previously made stops in Cleveland, San Francisco and Washington before joining the Giants this season.

Giants may have to rely on run game without Jones

With Jones hampered by the injury and McCoy still getting his feet wet, the Giants employed a heavy run game emphasis against the Bengals last weekend. Running back Wayne Gallman, who is filling in for the injured Devonta Freeman (who was filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley) received a massive workload, carrying the ball 24 times for 94 yards. Gallman got into the end zone early in that contest to give the Giants an early lead.

It stands to reason that without their main signal caller, Gallman should get plenty of touches against a Seattle team that has allowed the third fewest yards per carry in the NFL this season.

Jones is not the only member of the Giants offense nursing an injury.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are also coming into the game with the Seahawks banged up. Shepard is nursing a toe and shoulder ailment, while Slayton has a banged up shoulder and a foot injury as well. While both receivers are expected to play, this would be another reason to force New York into an even heavier running game script, which would perhaps give veteran RB Alfred Morris additional opportunities to carry the ball.

While the former Duke University quarterback will most likely miss the Giants’ Week 13 contest, there is optimism that Jones could return in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. The team is hoping that he could get back to full health soon, because Jones offers decent mobility at the quarterback position when healthy.