NFL Power Rankings: NFC East, Week 10

The NFC East division for the 2020 NFL season has brought up concerns whether there should be changes to all the divisions in order to accommodate the struggling teams.

Nonetheless, it is an interesting division to watch and determine who rises to the top for a playoff push, and it still continues to be unclear who will be the last team standing in the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, the New York Giants beat the Washington Football Team by 3 points on Sunday, and the Cowboys almost beat the still-unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the rankings (not division standings) heading into Week 10 for the NFC East.

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Dallas Cowboys

In what could have been the biggest upset of the season, the Dallas Cowboys led the Pittsburgh Steelers going into the fourth quarter on Sunday, only for Ben Roethlisberger and Co. to come back and score 15 points in the fourth and seal the game in a 24-19 victory.

For once, the Dallas defense looked better than it has been since the season started, until they allowed 15 unanswered points. With a new signal caller in Garrett Gilbert, who didn't perform too bad on Sunday, the Cowboys could be a threat to steal the NFC East depending upon Gilbert's performance going forward.

Advertisement

3. Washington Football Team (2-6)

Washington simply can't catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks.

Kyle Allen, who has been the starter for the past several games, dislocated his ankle after a hit by Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers. While head coach Ron Rivera says that it is a "stretch" to say Allen is done for the season, but it is almost certain that Allen will be put on IR for the remainder of the season.

Terry McLaurin breaks free for 68 yards!



Alex Smith's first touchdown pass since his return!



📺: #NYGvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/MXkgo0fhcN pic.twitter.com/OA2TrZJarP — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020

For now, Alex Smith will be the starting quarterback and aside from the silly mistakes he made, Smith could be what this offense needs. The defense, which is the best in the NFC East and one of the best in the league, played just fine on Sunday against the Giants.

2. New York Giants (2-7)

Who knew the openly tanking New York Giants would be a competitive team in the NFC East?

Against Washington, Daniel Jones played like Aaron Rodgers. Outside of that, he has not been good, yet the team continues with him as the starter and head coach Joe Judge was even questioned regarding that.

Advertisement

Has Joe Judge considered benching Daniel Jones?



"No." pic.twitter.com/CWwD5UMg7h — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 3, 2020

A look ahead for the Giants, even with the NFC East games it isn't an easy schedule at all aside from a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys coming into town for their last game of the season.

Seems like the tanking will work and the Giants could be in position to take Clemson Tigers' Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1)

What started as a slump season for the Eagles now sees them on top of the NFC East with a 3-4-1 record. They have won their last two games, both division games against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Carson Wentz is 2/2 targeting Trevon Diggs! pic.twitter.com/dXWBnhInLs — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2020

The Eagles are coming off a bye week and should be well rested in enough to take down the New York Giants in Week 10 in comfortable fashion. Nonetheless, the NFC East has given us surprises all throughout the season and with the struggles from quarterback Carson Wentz, it could certainly go the other way.