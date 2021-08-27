Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills NFL odds, picks, TV channel and live stream - August 28 | NFL preseason 2021

The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers travel across the country to face the AFC North champion Buffalo Bills in the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Bills are undefeated this preseason and will look to maintain that pristine record as they take on a Green Bay Packers squad hungry for their first win of this campaign.

Here's a look at how you can watch Saturday afternoon's game and what the oddsmakers are predicting will happen.

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 1 PM ET, August 28

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, Buffalo, New York

TV Channel: NFL Network, Packers TV Network (Green Bay), NY: WIVB (Buffalo)

Live stream option: NFL Game Pass

"I'll continue to put in that work until I'm done playing football."@Showtyme_33 is never satisfied 😤 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7wBDvRuJbS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2021

Packers vs Bills | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: - 8.5 Buffalo Bills

Money line: Packers +280, Bills -370

Total: 34.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

The Bills are heavy favorites to win against a Packers squad without their starters this preseason. Buffalo, playing at home in front of its raucous fans, has oddsmakers confident in another victory this NFL preseason.

Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills series history

The two teams have met each other 13 times, with the Buffalo Bills winning eight games and the Green Bay Packers winning five.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the NFL regular season.

Packers 22-0 Bills | 2018

| 2018 Packers 13-21 Bills | 2014

| 2014 Packers 34-7 Bills | 2010

| 2010 Packers 10-24 Bills | 2006

| 2006 Packers 10-0 Bills | 2002

The Green Bay Packers easily beat the Buffalo Bills in their last matchup back in 2018, but the teams have shared wins and losses in recent times.

Green Bay Packers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | vs. Houston Texans (L 26-7) | August 14

Week 2 | vs. Philadelphia Eagles (L 23-14) | August 21

Week 3 | At Buffalo Bills | August 28

Buffalo Bills 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1 | At Detroit Lions (W 16-15) | August 13

Week 2 | At Chicago Bears (W 41 - 15) | August 21

Week 3 | vs. Green Bay Packers | August 28

Edited by Colin D'Cunha