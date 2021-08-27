Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills NFL odds, picks, TV channel and live stream - August 28 | NFL preseason 2021

The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers travel across the country to face the AFC North champion Buffalo Bills in the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason. The Bills are undefeated this preseason and will look to maintain that pristine record as they take on a Green Bay Packers squad hungry for their first win of this campaign.
Here's a look at how you can watch Saturday afternoon's game and what the oddsmakers are predicting will happen.
Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Preseason Week 3
How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more
Start time: 1 PM ET, August 28
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, Buffalo, New York
TV Channel: NFL Network, Packers TV Network (Green Bay), NY: WIVB (Buffalo)
Live stream option: NFL Game Pass
Packers vs Bills | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction
Spread: - 8.5 Buffalo Bills
Money line: Packers +280, Bills -370
Total: 34.5 (Over -112, Under -108)
The Bills are heavy favorites to win against a Packers squad without their starters this preseason. Buffalo, playing at home in front of its raucous fans, has oddsmakers confident in another victory this NFL preseason.
Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills series history
The two teams have met each other 13 times, with the Buffalo Bills winning eight games and the Green Bay Packers winning five.
Here are the last five meetings between the two teams in the NFL regular season.
- Packers 22-0 Bills | 2018
- Packers 13-21 Bills | 2014
- Packers 34-7 Bills | 2010
- Packers 10-24 Bills | 2006
- Packers 10-0 Bills | 2002
The Green Bay Packers easily beat the Buffalo Bills in their last matchup back in 2018, but the teams have shared wins and losses in recent times.
Green Bay Packers 2021 preseason schedule
Week 1 | vs. Houston Texans (L 26-7) | August 14
Week 2 | vs. Philadelphia Eagles (L 23-14) | August 21
Week 3 | At Buffalo Bills | August 28
Buffalo Bills 2021 preseason schedule
Week 1 | At Detroit Lions (W 16-15) | August 13
Week 2 | At Chicago Bears (W 41 - 15) | August 21
Week 3 | vs. Green Bay Packers | August 28