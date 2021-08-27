Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills Prediction & Preview - August 28, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The Green Bay Packers head to upstate New York this Saturday afternoon to face the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the NFL 2021 preseason.

Buffalo are undefeated this preseason, having beaten NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears so far. Meanwhile, the NFC North champions, Packers, are yet to win a preseason game, with head coach Matt LaFleur resting most of his starters, including star QB Aaron Rodgers.

Nevertheless, both teams will be looking for an impressive final hit-out before the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off in less than two weeks' time.

Game Details

Fixture - Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills | 2021 NFL preseason.

Date & Time - Saturday, Aug 28, 1 PM ET.

Venue - Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY.

Green Bay Packers Preview

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have taken a very conservative approach to their NFL preseason. Head coach Matt LaFleur has not played many of his starters, and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will not see any game time in the preseason.

LaFleur has said that if second-year QB Jordan Love can play, he will probably see a couple of quarters of action against the Bills. That means third-string QB Kurt Benkert will again see significant game time on Saturday afternoon.

Veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess, meanwhile, was placed on IR this week, and will miss the entire 2021-22 NFL season.

Key Player - Jordan Love

The Packers' 2020 first-round draft pick looks set to play in his second NFL preseason game. He missed last weekend's clash with the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury. Green Bay will hope to see the young QB produce some points in offense for the team in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills Preview

Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills have looked sharp this preseason, despite resting many of their starters, including star QB Josh Allen.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced this week that Allen would start the game against the Packers. He also said most starters would see some game time, but he didn't say how much.

The Bills have had another week of COVID-19 drama, with two wide receivers, Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie, fined for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Key Player - Josh Allen

The Bills' starting QB has not taken a snap this preseason, but he did ink a massive contract extension with the New York state franchise. Look for Allen to reassert his dominance early on against the Packers' second-string defense.

Josh Allen will start Saturday's game against Green Bay.#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 26, 2021

Packers vs Bills Prediction

The Buffalo Bills have not been defeated this NFL preseason, and their run will likely continue at home in front of their fans. Look for star QB Josh Allen to continue last season's impressive form under center, quickly racking up early points.

Buffalo to win 30-17 to end their 2021 NFL preseason undefeated.

Where to watch Packers at Bills?

The Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills preseason game will be shown on Green Bay Packers TV and on WIVB in Buffalo. International audiences can watch the game live via NFL Game Pass.

Edited by Bhargav