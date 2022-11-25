Arizona Cardinals wide receivers Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch (thumb) missed practice on Thursday. The receivers could sit out this weekend's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dortch's condition became known after he needed an MRI after his nine-catch performance in Week 11 in Rondale Moore's absence. The Arizona Cardinals don't have a clear third option to fall back on in the slot as Moore is yet to start training again. Dortch will be a WR4 option in PPR fantasy formats with Moore out.

Following his early departure from the Cardinals on Monday evening, Moore appears to have little chance of suiting up during this short week. Greg Dortch gorged himself while Moore was away, but he also came off as doubtful. Marquise Brown's chances of returning are less than 50/50. Thus, the Cardinals may be facing a target shortage at wideout.

Greg Dortch's stats and fantasy prediction

LaQuan Jones @RealDealFantasy

- 103 rec yards

- 10 targets

- 9 recs

- 90.0% Catch Pct

- 45 routes ran Greg Dortch 🍽- 103 rec yards- 10 targets- 9 recs- 90.0% Catch Pct- 45 routes ran Greg Dortch 🍽🔥- 103 rec yards- 10 targets- 9 recs- 90.0% Catch Pct- 45 routes ran https://t.co/oFPoHCiAk2

Before Rondale Moore was fit, Greg Dortch had filled the slot receiver position for the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the season. In September, he gained 66 yards per game on average, and in Week 11, he gained 103 yards.

Dortch played 91% of the offensive plays when he came on and carried out the same number of routes as DeAndre Hopkins.

Dortch will have to be added by fantasy owners in deeper leagues if Moore suffers from a prolonged groin issue. He will serve as the Cardinals' third receiver behind Marquise Brown and Hopkins.

Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable It’s almost like really good things happen when Greg Dortch is given opportunities in this offense. It’s almost like really good things happen when Greg Dortch is given opportunities in this offense.

In Arizona's defeat on Monday, Dortch recorded a career-high 103 receiving yards on nine receptions. Throughout the four games that Moore has been absent from in 2022, Dortch produced a remarkable 29 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown.

In Moore's absence, Greg Dortch would typically be an easy decision, but he sadly suffers from an ailment. Due to a thumb issue, he was unable to see out the game on Monday night in the fourth quarter.

The wideout can be added immediately by fantasy owners with a place on their bench. However, there's no assurance that he'll be approved in time for the next game against the Los Angeles Chargers. If he plays this weekend, Dortch will be a fantastic flex alternative in fantasy.

Poll : 0 votes