Rob Gronkowski has a wholesome message for 'best friend' Tom Brady

Since quarterback Tom Brady made his official retirement from the NFL, every player, analyst, commentator and fan has offered their thoughts on his career, with pretty much everyone agreeing he is the greatest of all time.

With seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections, few could argue with that verdict.

Long-time teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski shared a heart-warming message on his Instagram account, thanking him for his friendship, professionalism and dedication to the game.

Gronk posted the video to Instagram in what was a compilation of him and Brady over the years. They were seen laughing and joking, celebrating touchdowns together and displaying their affection for one another, accompanied by a backing track of Queen's 'You're my best friend.'

The caption reads:

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special. Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years. If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You're a legend and always will be. Thank you. Much love, Gronky."

The Brady and Gronk connection is one that will go down in history

Off the field, they are best friends but on the field, they are one of the most deadly quarterback/tight end pairings the NFL has ever seen.

From New England to Tampa Bay, the two have completely dominated the league and have shared four Super Bowl wins together, three with the Patriots in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and one last season with the Buccaneers in 2021.

The Brady-to-Gronk connection has produced 105 touchdowns, second only to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who lead with 114.

In the Buccaneers' 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game this post-season, Brady and Gronk set yet another record. They now have the most touchdowns in playoff history between a quarterback and a pass catcher with 15.

NFL Research @NFLResearch

QB-Pass Catcher Duo, NFL History



Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski = 15



Joe Montana to Jerry Rice = 12



Brett Favre to Antonio Freeman = 10



@Buccaneers Most Passing Touchdowns in PlayoffsQB-Pass Catcher Duo, NFL HistoryTom Brady to Rob Gronkowski = 15Joe Montana to Jerry Rice = 12Brett Favre to Antonio Freeman = 10 Most Passing Touchdowns in Playoffs QB-Pass Catcher Duo, NFL History 1⃣ Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski = 152⃣ Joe Montana to Jerry Rice = 12 3⃣ Brett Favre to Antonio Freeman = 10@Buccaneers

There's no doubt Brady will go down in history as the greatest quarterback to have ever played, but he and Gronkowski just might be the best quarterback/tight end duo the NFL has ever seen.

