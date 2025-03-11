Guinness World Record-Holding streamer Steven Edmonson sends 2-word message to Josh Allen after $330,000,00 contract extension

Guinness World Record holder and popular Twitch streamer Steven Edmonson congratulated Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday. The streamer commented,

Ad

"Go Bills!❤️"

Twitch streamer Ship Steven Edmonson comment on Josh Allen's world record

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His Guinness World Records certificate states:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The most wins of Fortnite Battle Royale is 20,156 by Twitch streamer ‘Ship’ (USA) as of 14 October 2020. Ship has a win ratio of 51.9% and has surpassed his next closest rival by more than 9,000 wins."

Edmonson’s comments were on a post by the official account of the Buffalo Bills on Instagram on Monday, announcing Josh Allen’s new extended contract. They captioned:

Ad

"We’ve reached an agreement on a new deal with MVP QB Josh Allen that will keep him in Buffalo through 2030‼️ #GoBills #BillsMafia"

Ad

According to reports, the Bills have agreed to extend Allen’s contract through 2030. His previous contract, signed in 2021, was worth $258 million for six years, with $150 million in guaranteed money, out of which $100 million was guaranteed on the day of signing. It was an NFL record at the time.

The new contract is valued at $330 million for six years. Just like Allen’s admirer, Steven Edmonson, the Bills QB now holds a record to his name, courtesy of his new contract. His deal includes $250 million in guaranteed money, placing him ahead of Deshaun Watson ($230 million), Dak Prescott ($229 million), Joe Burrow ($219 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($208.1 million).

Ad

Allen, who received his first NFL MVP award last season, has been rewarded for his performance and leadership. He became the third player in Bills history to win the award and the first to do so since Thurman Thomas in 1991.

Josh Allen impresses GM Brandon Beane to contract extension

At the end of the 2024 season, Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed in an interview how the star QB had been needling him for an extension or a pay raise.

Ad

"We talk a lot. When the dust settles, before we're ever really talking to his agent or his agent's calling me, like, Josh and I will have those conversations [about a potential extension], holistically about the team, things like that."

Beane would respond by neither accepting nor rejecting the request, but this time, he was compelled to act. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Feb. 28, Beane praised Allen for his performance, which led to the extension.

Ad

"Josh Allen has always had that chip on his shoulder... He knows, and we know, that the ultimate goal is to bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo."

On the other hand, reports suggest that Allen is getting married to fiancée Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, bringing double joy to his family, friends and fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.