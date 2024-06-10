Hakeem Butler landing spots: 3 best NFL fits for UFL's Offensive Player of the Year feat. Dallas Cowboys

Hakeem Butler took the football world by storm this UFL season. The former NFL wideout won Offensive Player of the Year after an outstanding season for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He didn't work out in the NFL the first time he tried but has found new life in the UFL.

He played so well that former head coach Wade Phillips told him he'd tell anyone who asked that Butler needed to be playing NFL football this fall. That's high praise from a top defensive mind. Here's where the OPOY would fit best.

3 teams that should consider signing UFL OPOY Hakeem Butler

#3. New York Jets

Hakeem Butler could make a good addition to the Jets this season

The New York Jets sought to make a foolproof offense for Aaron Rodgers this season. They signed wide receiver Mike Williams to play behind Garrett Wilson. Williams has been injured frequently, and the Jets may not get a full season of him.

Beyond that, the depth isn't particularly great in New York, so signing Hakeem Butler would make sense. He has a lot of upside and could be a difference-maker. If not, he's their third wide receiver and would be a cheap signing.

#2. Buffalo Bills

Hakeem Butler would make a nice addition to the Bills

While the Buffalo Bills definitely have a plan for their offense after trading away Stefon Diggs, the more weapons they can get on offense for Josh Allen to throw to the better. This is a prolific offense with one of the league's best quarterbacks and adding Hakeem Butler only strengthens the depth and improves their chances of winning. Butler has NFL experience and would slot right into a mostly wide-open depth chart.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys should sign Hakeem Butler

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' wide receiver room is fairly barren. At this stage in free agency, there's a severe lack of impact players. Everything is going to be a cheap move that doesn't provide a lot of upside. Signing Hakeem Butler might not provide impact, but it is a cheap move with a lot of upside.

He may not turn out better than Hunter Renfrow or Michael Thomas, but he's worth a shot because of the upside he brings to a Cowboys roster desperate for pass catchers.