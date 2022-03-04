Hand sizes in NFL: How are they measured and are they important for QBs?

The NFL scouting combine is underway, and that means the annual debate about quarterback hand size has entered the national headlines once again. Some fans may be confused as to why this is even a discussion. But a closer look does make it all make sense.

Quarterbacks have to protect the ball. It is a simple concept. Logic would point toward larger hands being a benefit, as players could have a better grip on the ball and thus more control.

So how is this process conducted to determine the proper hand size for a signal-caller?

How does the NFL measure hand size?

NFL Combine

Hearing hand size measurements can be confusing because the average person is not gathering this information for themselves. The NFL intstucts players to outstretch their hand, which is measured from the top of the thumb to the top of the pinky finger i.e.the entire area of the hand that will hold the football.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL Kenny Pickett's 8.5 inch hands would be the smallest for a QB in the league.



This is done every year and brings up a lot of conversation. But a bit more context helps the numbers make sense.

What is the average QB hand size in the NFL?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

This is the ultimate question. Fans can hear about hand size nonstop, but context provides us with the knowledge of what is considered good and what is bad. A recent article on ESPN explains that the average hand size over the past decade is 9.7 inches.

Taysom Hill has the smallest hand size in the pros at 8 and 3/4 inches. That is why draft prospect Kenny Pickett is in the news: because he comes in at 8.5 inches. That would make his hand size the smallest in the NFL, instantly causing concerns of ball security and his ability to play in bad weather.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches. Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches.

Yet Pickett excelled in college playing in the Pittsburgh weather and is a top prospect for a reason. It's not like his hands shrunk over the past few months.

Joe Burrow has drawn criticism in the past because his hands measure at 9 inches even. That was a talking point surrounding him even though he had a legendary season at LSU before entering the draft. He has once again put those concerns to rest after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Burrow is a great example for teams to remember when talking about Pickett. Yet others may still be spooked. After all, hands are measured at the combine for a reason. If teams were not curious, it likely would not happen in the first place. All a player like Pickett can do is accept his body and disprove any team that passes on him because of his hand size.

Edited by Piyush Bisht