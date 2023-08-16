Hard Knocks Episode 2 recap: Aaron Rodgers' Jets dream Super Bowl LVIII as O-line remains Kryptonite

Hard Knocks Episode 2 was a banger with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers training to win Super Bowl LVIII. With that being the focus, one could not help but hang on to what is happening. One of the most marketable quarterbacks on a packed Super Bowl-worthy roster does this to you.

If you missed it, no worries, here are some of the biggest takeaways from the second episode of Hard Knocks for the 2023 season.

#1 - Jets’ O-Line could be their downfall

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's start with the most obvious issue: the Jets' offensive line. Despite getting a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and wide receivers around him, none of that matters if the offensive line cannot block pressure. It was a theme that was seen more than once during Hard Knocks Episode 2.

Aaron Rodgers threw multiple incompletions and took training camp sacks as they struggled to get cohesion going. It is something that is clear worry for the Jets and something that even head coach Robert Saleh alluded to.

After an extremely poor performance, he declared that the team was not ready to play football and laid into the offensive line in an expletive-ridden rant. He effectively said that despite all the retooling they have done on offense, they are not any better. He said that they were 7-10 last year with a great defense and a mediocre offense and he has not seen that calculus change.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Hard Knocks Episode 1 Recap: Everything you missed as Aaron Rodgers' Jets begin campaign with Super Bowl expectations

#2 - Camaraderie between Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson will hearten Jets fans

One good thing to come out of Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets this season seems to be the improvement in Zach Wilson. The young quarterback has struggled mightily over the last couple of seasons and is now the confirmed second-string quarterback behind the former Green Bay Packers legend. Much of that has to do with the environment in the quarterback room that Aaron Rodgers has fostered.

It was on display again as Hard Knocks Episode 2. They showed the Jets quarterbacks sitting and analyzing similar plays that could either be a run-play or a disguised play action. The banter among all the participants was heartening to see, with a particularly memorable quip from Aaron Rodgers.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Quinnen Williams adds to an already stacked Jets defense

Robert Saleh previously mentioned an elite defense from last season. There was optimism that it might have gotten even better with Quinnen Williams showing some rare form. If the last episode of the hard knocks focused on Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, this time it was all about the performance of the former Alabama player.

If Williams can exceed the performance from last season that saw him become first-team All-Pro in 2022, opposing offenses have a lot to fear. He got to the Carolina Panthers quarterback a stunning 11 times in practice. It was hard not to think that he could be gamechanger in some matches this season.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Carolina Panthers shown to have their own problems

What also became clear seeing Quinnen Williams dominate is that the Carolina Panthers have their own issues. After their game against the Jets, which they lost 27-0, their offensive line was criticized both internally and externally. Despite the addition of Bryce Young, they are struggling to hold of pressure on their quarterback.

it also points something else. Bryce Young is supposed to take over from Andy Dalton sooner rather than later as the starting quarterback in Carolina. If the offensive line keeps leaking as it was shown on Hard Knocks Episode 2, then that process can be hastened because the younger quarterback might be more mobile in the pocket. The rookie quarterback also gave props to the veteran for being a great mentor, which shows that the quarterback room is happy in both camps.

#5 - Open criticism and brawls mar Jets training camp on Hard Knocks Episode 2

Never mind the coaches, even players are ready to go at each other if they are not satisfied how things are going. While one could read into that as trouble brewing in the Jets camp, others could say that such things happen when the standards are so high.

In one instance, Aaron Rodgers was seen berating the center for not snapping the ball correctly. He asked Wes Schweitzer to stop throwing a spiral when he is lining as a center.

Expand Tweet

There was also a brawl where Michael Clemons came in hot and had to separated from teammates. Garrett Wilson was involved and came out saying that he was afraid to get on the wrong side of the defensive tackle.

Expand Tweet

Maybe it is better that all the aggression is coming out now so that they can be a better team going into the season. But such things can easily spiral downwards if a couple of results go the wrong way.

#6 - Mentalist steals the show with Jets dreaming about Super Bowl LVIII

Despite so many superstar players aiming for Super Bowl LVIII, it was mentalist Oz Pearlman who was the star of the show tonight in Hard Knocks Episode 2. He came in at the top of the episode to interact with the players. He left them speechless.

In one instance, he asked Mecole Hardman who he thinks the Jets will defeat in Super Bowl LVIII and by what score. When the wide receiver said the San Francisco 49ers losing 31-21, the magician pulled that exact score from behind a jigsaw that they had just completed.

Expand Tweet

Another magic trick with Aaron Rodgers had the entire room gasping as Pearlman asked the quarterback to imagine a card. When he picked the 3-of-Diamonds, the performer pulle out that card even before he said what he had chosen. If that was not crazy enough, he then showed that he had replaced the deck of cards clasped in Aaron Rodgers' hand with a goldfish case; which happened to be just the animal another player had guessed.

Expand Tweet

While the Jets players would probably not be able to work out how the tricks were done, just like the rest of us, they would be hoping that his prediction of them winning the Super Bowl LVIII comes true at the end of the season.