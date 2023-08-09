Hard Knocks Episode 1 recap: Everything you missed as Aaron Rodgers' Jets begin campaign with Super Bowl expectations

The Hard Knocks Episode 1 of the 2023 promised a lot with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets and it did not disappoint. It marks yet another marker that the new season is near. And the premiere saw the New York Jets acting and behaving like Super Bowl favorites. Here are some of the takeaways after the first instalment of Hard Knocks for 2023

#1 - Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson forming quite a bond

When Aaron Rodgers was signed by the New York Jets in the offseason, there was a doubt about what that meant for Zach Wilson. As a former first round pick, here was a young quarterback who was supposed to be the face of the franchise. Yet, he was now quite clearly the backup quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There could have been thoughts that this will lead to friction in the team. However, none of that has transpired. Instead, Aaron Rodgers has become a guiding figure for Zach Wilson. The backup quarterback admitted on Hard Knocks Episode 1 that he had found the initiation into the NFL tough coming from college football. He said,

"Honestly, things kinda felt like they were maybe getting a little bit worse each week and confidence was going down... so, not always fun."

Now, he seems to be enjoying playing behind and learning from a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. It kind of is the same situation where Aaron Rodgers found himself with Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers.

There was one instance where during the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, it was revealed that the 57-yard bomb that Zach Wilson threw was called by the starting quarterback instead of the offensive coordinator.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Throw it up to Malik.... Yeahhhhh!"



pic.twitter.com/4XSkQsWDwI Hard Knocks sneak peak: Aaron Rodgers calling plays for Zach Wilson perfectly"Throw it up to Malik.... Yeahhhhh!"

In other instances, the two can be seen joking around and the senior quarterback complementing the younger player on his skills and imparting him with the confidence that he lacked. Robert Saleh himself commented how Zach Wilson has embraced the role of a backup where he can learn from Aaron Rodgers.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers experiences fanboy moment with Liev Schreiber on Hard Knocks Episode 1

As impressed as Zach Wilson is with Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets No. 8 was equally impressed with Liev Schreiber. The narrator arrived on the practice field in a helicopter for Hard Knocks Episode 1 and it was clear to see that the great quarterback was enamored with him. He had previously said that the only thing he likes about hard knocks is Lieve Schreiber.

And when he duly got to meet him, he said,

"I've been a fan of yours forever,"

It is fair to say that Liev Schreiber was enjoying the experience too and got chatting with Aaron Rodgers.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags I’d have to check the @NFLFilms archives, but I’m fairly sure this is the first time Liev Schreiber has ever broken character as the narrator of “Hard Knocks” for the HBO series. pic.twitter.com/r3KB36hGAI

#3 - Robert Saleh confident in his team

The team goes where the coach goes. As good a roster one might have, it is tought to make anything of it if the coach does not make the best of the ingredients he has in front of him. Robert Saleh seemed to embrace the fact that the New York Jets are now Super Bowl favorites and behaved accordingly on Hard Knocks Episode 1.

He narrated a story about how an eagle fends off a crow by not hitting back but by soaring higher and higher till the smaller aggressor falls off dead due to unable to climb the heights that its opponent does. Maybe there is something for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens to chew over, but for the moment, he used it to motivate his charges.

Throughout Hard Knocks Episode 1, Robert Saleh can be seen relaxed and really getting the feel for this team and believing in them.

#4 - The kids are alright: Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson feature prominently

One area where Robert Saleh genuinely believes in his team beyond Aaron Rodgers are the two NFL Rookies of the Year from last season. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner feature prominently.

In a sneak peak that was released before but was worth watching again, the two of them go head to head. It is clear to see their mutual admiration and the coaches agree as they say that they will make each other great.

In addition to what these two young superstars do on the field, there are more informal moments that they share off the screen on Hard Knocks Episode 1. Garrett Wilson, as a wide receiver, is thrilled to have Aaron Rodgers there and he says,

"I remember him winning a Super Bowl, so for me I'm like how can I learn as much as possible while he is here. I don't know how big this window is and how can I make sure I get the most out of it. ... We have this blessing around in Aaron."

With Sauce Gardner we see him at his graduation and Aaron Rodgers giving him the highest vote of confidence one can. At the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback says that the cornerback will be among the enshrinees one day.

NFL @NFL



@AaronRodgers12 knows @iamSauceGardner has Hall of Fame aspirations in the league.



Watch "You'll be here one day."@AaronRodgers12 knows @iamSauceGardner has Hall of Fame aspirations in the league.Watch #HardKnocks on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/wGWaLRN9Rm

#5 - Spare a thought for the Green Bay Packers fans

While the Green Bay Packers fans are excited about Jordan Love, it is hard not to feel a pang of disbelief seeing Aaron Rodgers in a Jets jersey. Fans on social media were all disbelieving as they saw their former quarterback don a different color and a different number.

Annie Agar, one of the most prominent fans of the franchise on social media, conveyed exactly how she felt.

It was not an isolated sentiment, even though fans of other teams seemed to universally enjoy Hard Knocks Episode 1 of 2023. Now, it is up to Aaron Rodgers to really rub it in by winning the Super Bowl and for Jordan Love to counter that perception by becoming the next great quarterback in Titletown.