Jets' 'young kings' Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner get hyped-up shoutout from LeBron James

Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner got big ups from GOAT LeBron James as he reacted to them practising together. The young guns had fantastic seasons last year and are now coming into the camp as part of genuine Super Bowl contenders.

They were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and even though the Jets missed out on the playoffs, each of them earned individual honors as rookies. Garrett Wilson took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award whereas Sauce Gardner tooks its counterpart on defense with the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Now, they went head to head in practice and LeBron James was clearly watching. He posted part of the video and remarked on his Instagram story,

"Iron sharpens Iron!!... Love to see it!! These two young kings... TOUGH!!"

It is indeed high praise coming from the basketball superstar who has won it all. A screenshot of his message is given below.

LeBron James' tribute expected to add to the healthy respect between Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner

The NFL Films came out with audio for their practice exchanges as the New York Jets are expected to feature on 'Hard Knocks' this season. Most of it is expected to be centered around Aaron Rodgers, after the star quarterback moved there from the Green Bay Packers. He is regarded as the missing piece that can make the Jets franchise competitive again.

But this video reminds us that there is more to the team than just their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. While he might be the last jigsaw piece, the team has a chance because of the likes of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. And there seems to be a healthy competitive spirit when playing against each other. At one point, the wide receiver beats his man and catches it, only to be dragged down by the cornerback before he can escape. Garrett Wilson is heard remarking to Sauce Gardner,

"How come you so quick?"

Later on the the cornerback breaks a pass intended for the receiver. The coaching staff is then seen praising these two young players, saying,

"... those two are going to make each other great."

When everyone from the coaches to sports legends like LeBron James are singing your praises, it is apparent they are doing something special. In all seriousness, they may be the star players to break out this season if they can maintain the consistency, never mind who their quarterback is. After all, they achieved elite status as rookies last season despite having four of them under center.