When does Hard Knocks start? All you need to know about Jets' 2023 feature

This summer, "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets" will be produced by HBO and NFL Films. The miniseries premieres on Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes will follow on subsequent Tuesdays at the same time until the season finale on September 5.

Since its premiere in 2001, Hard Knocks has followed various NFL teams during summer camp and the buildup to the season. It highlights the players vying for a spot on the squad and escalating the tension right up to the roster layoffs.

Many teams have been covered by the series since its debut in 2001. Last year, Detroit Lions' training camp was featured in a Hard Knocks series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Under coach Robert Saleh, the Jets finished last year with a 7-10 record. 'Hard Knocks' last covered the team in 2010, when Rex Ryan, a former head coach, was in charge. In addition to the series winning a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Sports Series that year, the club made it to the AFC Championship Game.

Here's what NFL Films Executive Producer Patrick Kelleher said in a statement:

"The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever," Patrick stated. "For fans, that Jets team made football enjoyable. We are now eager to launch a new cooperation with this legendary group and HBO to write a new chapter in the history of the NFL and television, one that will be populated with notable figures and a team that will work hard to achieve new heights of success."

HBCU Premier Sports & More @HBCUSports1 New York Jets training Camp

* Rookies report on Wednesday July 19th

* LB Claudin Cherelus

* Alcorn State University

Why HBO chose the New York Jets for Hard Knocks?

Aaron Rodgers, 39, was acquired by the New York Jets in a trade this offseason, giving the team its most prominent moment in recent memory. The Jets' spotlight has now reached its peak intensity following the news that they will be the subject of this year's HBO "Hard Knocks" team.

New York Jets @nyjets first four training camp dates are SOLD OUT



don't worry though, more tickets drop July 31 🎟

The vivacious personality of Head Coach Robert Saleh makes for compelling television series. Although the head coach claimed he wasn't interested in cameras at training camp, Saleh is a lively, perceptive, and passionate person starting his third season with the Jets.

The Jets were the ideal pick due to the signing of Rodgers, the youthful talent currently on the squad, and the nature of Saleh's impending season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault