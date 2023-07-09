Very few NFL players get the attention of NBA legend LeBron James, but New York Giants receiver Parris Campbell has done just that. Now, is this because he is friends with James? Yes, probably, but it also could be that Campbell is coming off a career year in Indianapolis.

After testing free agency as the Colts did not want to retain Campbell's services, he has found his way to the Giants and looks to play a big part in Brian Daboll's team.

Parris Campbell has gotten the attention of the NBA legend after he posted a picture of himself donning the No.0 in his Giants uniform. Now, LeBron James is amped up for what Campbell could do this season.

The basketball star posted:

"Big year coming, let's get it! Vibes."

With Campbell enduring a brutal three-year stretch since entering the league, last season, he finally got his body right and the results on the field followed.

Part of an offense that was ranked 30th in the league for points per game (17.0), Campbell ended the season as the Colts' second-highest receiver in yards, with 623. He was behind only Michael Pittman Jr. (925).

Parris Campbell will look to improve on last season's efforts as a member of the Giants.

Parris Campbell joins Giants offense brimming with talent

Parris Campbell comes to New York in the best form of his career and he joins an offense that has talent everywhere you look. He joins fellow pass catchers in Darren Waller, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins, along with running backs Saquon Barkley (providing he signs a new deal) and Matt Breida.

There will be a fight for spots on the 53-man roster, so Campbell isn't guaranteed a spot despite his career-best season last year.

Quarterback Daniel Jones took huge strides last year under Daboll. He will be looking to improve with the help of Campbell and his blazing speed and good route running.

LeBron seems bullish on what Campbell can do in New York's offense. If he can replicate what he did for the Colts last season, he will be a viable contributor and maybe secure a long-term deal with the Giants.

