WATCH: Sauce Gardner receiving his degree during graduation ceremony of University of Cincinnati

What a year Sauce Gardner is having! Since 2022, his career seems to be on a perpetual upward trajectory. He was selected out of the University of Cincinnati in the first round of the NFL Draft as the fourth pick overall.

He definitely did not let down his top billing as he finished last season as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished with 75 tackles and two interceptions and his 20 pass deflections led the league, finishing ahead of all veterans. His performances saw him nominated to the First Team All Pro and he also took part in the Pro Bowl. Prior to this season, he has been ranked at the 23rd spot on the NFL players Top 100 list.

And now, he has gone and graduated from the University as well. In a touching moment, he was there in the full graduation regalia as he officially graduated. It was also a reminder how young he is and how much more he can achieve in his life, given he has accomplished all of this at just 22 years of age.

Sauce Gardner could go on to achieve something even more special this year with the New York Jets

As great as his past 12 months have been, Sauce Gardner could go on to achieve even more this year. For any player in the NFL, the Holy Grail is the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for him, he was in a team last year that just could not get going on offense. The Jets missed out on the playoffs despite the accomplishments on defense.

Led by Sauce Gardner, the Jets defense finished fourth-best in the league in both yards allowed (311.1 yards/game) and points allowed (18.6 points/game). This year, though, hopes are higher. If the cornerback keeps playing at the level that he has, they can expect to receive much better support on the offense this season.

The New York Jets have added Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback and brought in coaching and personnel changes to give him the best chance to capture a Super Bowl. The franchise is thought to be all-in on winning the Lombardi Trophy this season and have built a roster that exudes confidence despite being in a tough division.

If they can go ahead and achieve that, it will mean that Sauce Gardner would have exceeded his past year's achievements in the coming season, as unbelievable as that may seem.