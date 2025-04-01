"Hardest time" - When Jordan Love talked about Aaron Rodgers' contract extension with Packers

NFL legend Aaron Rodgers made history with his $150.8 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers in March 2022. At the time, Rodgers became the highest-paid NFL player, earning an average annual salary of $50.3 million. Although the deal helped the Packers retain him for the 2022 season, it led to salary cap issues for the future and created uncertainty for A-Rod’s backup, Jordan Love.

Ad

When Love spoke to the media in May 2023, he said that Rodgers’ decision to re-sign with the Packers made things difficult for him.

“I'll admit, I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year,” Love said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Love added that he was in a tough spot playing backup to a legend like Aaron Rodgers. Although it was a learning experience that he felt grateful for, he was tired of being benched and wanted more action on the field.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It was kinda like, 'OK, well, where do we go from here? What do I do?'" Love said. "And I think I sat back, thought to myself and just came back with the approach, like, 'Let's just go ball out any opportunity I get.'”

Love knew he wouldn’t be the No. 1 choice for the starting QB role as long as Rodgers was on the team. It wasn’t anyone’s fault — just an unfortunate situation. The Packers had traded up to draft Love in the first round, while Rodgers pulled off two consecutive MVP-winning performances. It was tough for the franchise to either move on from Rodgers or give Love a shot.

Ad

Jordan Love felt grateful to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers eventually left at the end of the 2022 season when he was traded to the Jets in 2023. Jordan Love expressed gratitude — not for Rodgers’ departure, but for his time learning from him.

Love shared his conversation with the four-time NFL MVP:

“We talked after the trade. I'm always just grateful to be around him and for the time I had with him, to be able to learn and be behind him. It's very grateful for me.”

Love further said that the three seasons on the bench felt long, especially the first year. However, he was excited to finally play his first season as a starter, and since then, he hasn’t looked back. Meanwhile, Rodgers’ story came full circle, ending in the same way it started — with him replacing Brett Favre from the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.