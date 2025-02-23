Harold Fannin Jr. NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Bowling Green Falcons TE

Harold Fannin Jr. is one of the most intriguing tight end prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He probably has the highest upside of any player in his position, but also carries notable risk when one analyses his college football career as a whole.

Harold Fannin Jr.'s NFL Draft profile

National team tight end Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green (44) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Source: Imagn

Harold Fannin Jr. is one of the most exciting tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a breakout 2024 college football season with Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference, He tallied 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and ten touchdowns and was named an All-American.

The risk associated with Fannin is that he totaled just 63 receptions for 841 yards in his first two years of college football. He also played in a relatively weaker conference throughout his three-year career, so it will be interesting to see if he can be productive against much stiffer competition. Nevertheless, his massive upside makes him a likely day-two pick in the draft this year.

Harold Fannin Jr. 2025 NFL Draft projection: 5 best fits for Bowling Green TE

#5 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are still hoping that Anthony Richardson will develop into the elite quarterback. Finding him more reliable weapons in the passing game would be one of the best ways for them to theoretically maximize his potential. They have been disastrous at the tight end position in recent years, so adding TE talent makes a lot of sense for them.

#4 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction after exceeding expectations to make it to the NFL Playoffs last year. They have a very decent defense, but their offense could use additional weapons. They received some of the worst production from their tight ends last season. Thus, Fannin could be a major upgrade.

#3 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are in a strange situation during the 2025 NFL offseason. They have an extremely talented roster but have underperformed in recent years as they continue to seek a solution at quarterback. Regardless of who their starter is next year, they would benefit from an upgrade at tight end, which is also one of the Jets' weaknesses.

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots featured one of the weakest groups of offensive weapons in the entire NFL, last season. They severely lack talent at the skill positions, so this should be one of their biggest areas of focus in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting Drake Maye a talented playmaker like Fannin could benefit the team in the years to come.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of offensive weapons as they have one of the weakest rosters in the entire NFL. While tight ends may not be their most glaring hole, they should strongly consider adding the best-available pass-catchers, regardless of their position. Harold Fannin Jr. can help Bryce Young reach his potential.

