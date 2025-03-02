Harold Fannin Jr. vs. George Kittle 40 time: Which TE is the fastest?

Harold Fannin Jr. turned heads with his workout at the NFL Combine during the tight ends' drills on Friday. The Bowling Green star completed his 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fannin's time was much slower than George Kittle, who did his 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Kittle in the fifth round, with the No. 146 pick, and he has been with the team ever since. The tight end has become a key member of the 49ers offense and has established himself as one of the finest tight ends in the NFL.

Kittle has played in two Super Bowls, but has ended up on the losing side on both occasions. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In the 2024 season, Kittle racked up 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 receptions across 15 regular-season games. Despite his solid performances, the 49ers finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record, failing to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Kittle is still regarded as one of the best modern tight ends and Fannin will view the 49ers star as the benchmark for TEs if he gets drafted in the NFL this year.

How did Harold Fannin Jr. fare in his final collegiate season at Bowling Green?

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. - Source: Getty

Harold Fannin Jr. had a stellar final collegiate year with Bowling Green in the 2024 season. The tight end racked up 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 receptions.

He posted seven games with 100+ receiving yards and one game with 200+ receiving yards. Fannin also contributed 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries across 13 games.

Fannin Jr. began his collegiate career with the Falcons in 2022 and went on to play three years with the team before declaring for the draft. The tight end is now projected to be taken early in the first round this year, potentially as a top 15 pick.

