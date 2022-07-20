Has there ever been a 100 rating in Madden NFL?

The NFL is set to release the latest edition of its popular 'Madden' franchise - named after the now deceased John Madden - next month on August 19. As per tradition, we are seeing ratings for the top players revealed ahead of the game's release.

Newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was announced to the 99 club. Adams had 1,500 yards on 123 receptions last season with the Packers and surpassed 1,300 receiving yards in three of the past four years.

Before that, San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams became the first OL ever named to the 99 club in 'Madden 23'. Myles Garrett was the first defensive player named to this year's 99 club after a career-high 16 sacks in 2021.

Other famous NFL stars to reach those lofty heights over the years include Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, LaDanian Tomlinson, Randy Moss, Marshall Faulk, and of course, Tom Brady.

Reaching a 99 rating does mean there is room to improve, however. The makers of Madden have decided before that certain players are almost perfect, but have they ever given someone a 100 rating?

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson is looking for a ratings boost in Madden.



"Man, I feel like I should’ve been in the 99 club," he said. "I don’t know what’s up with Madden." Lamar Jackson is looking for a ratings boost in Madden."Man, I feel like I should’ve been in the 99 club," he said. "I don’t know what’s up with Madden."

'Madden' has given two NFL legends a 100 rating, and even gave another a 189

As it turns out, the makers of 'Madden' have doled out a 100 rating before, and have gone even higher than that. Much, much higher.

For the release of 'Madden 1998', the game bestowed a 189 rating to WR legend Jerry Rice. He holds the Super Bowl career record for receptions (33), yards (589), and touchdowns (eight), a then-NFL record 22 touchdown receptions for the San Francisco 49ers in 1987.

He also has a record 2,245 career postseason receiving yards and was the only receiver in league history to earn Pro Bowl honors after turning 40.

Ugg Lee, Ph.D @_iGrizz



What the hell?



189?!?! Why the hell did Jerry Rice have a 189 Rating in Madden 98?!What the hell?189?!?! Why the hell did Jerry Rice have a 189 Rating in Madden 98?!What the hell?189?!?! 😂😂😂

The wildest fact about Rice's rating was that it wasn't any sort of 'legacy award' to commemorate his career. No, instead he played another six NFL seasons, retiring in 2004.

The other two players to earn a 100 rating were Deion Sanders and Barry Sanders in 1999. The former was coming off three straight All-Pro First Team selections with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders, on the other hand, was coming off his finest season as a professional running back, eclipsing 2,000 yards for the only time in his decade-long career and collecting just under a touchdown per game (14) in 1997.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far