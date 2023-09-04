Has Josh Allen ever thrown for 400 yards? Assessing Bills QB's stats heading into Week 1

Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The Buffalo Bills QB is a total package with his underappreciated mobility, excellent football intelligence, and explosive arm.

Allen has disproved the notion that he is a peculiar player who would never make it in the league. Since the Bills selected him seventh overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has participated in 4 games with 400+ passing yards.

In his first 400-yard performance in the league, Allen set the record for passing yards in regular time for the Bills with 417. This took place in a 31-28 victory for the Bills over the Miami Dolphins.

In a victory over the Seattle Seahawks later in the 2020 season, the 27-year-old quarterback set the football world ablaze with his second 400-yard performance, completing 31 of 38 throws for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 3 of the 2022 season, Allen connected on 42 of his 63 pass attempts for 400 yards, his third 400-yard performance. He threw two touchdown passes in that contest, which resulted in a loss for his team against the Dolphins. Additionally, he gained 47 yards on the ground on eight runs.

In a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, he completed 20 of his 41 passes for 424 passing yards, four scores, and one interception for his fourth 400-yard effort.

Josh Allen's fantasy outlook

After taking the top spot in fantasy scoring the previous two seasons, Josh Allen came in second behind Patrick Mahomes in 2022. With multi-touchdown games, Allen is still in a position to carry fantasy squads by himself in any given week. He has also passed for more than 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

While carrying, the starting quarterback for the Bills significantly increases his effectiveness. In each of the last two seasons, he has rushed for over 700 yards. He has also scored at least six rushing touchdowns in his last five seasons in the league. He'll probably go in the first three quarterbacks selected in most 2023 fantasy drafts.

It is an excellent value to get this level of production at any position after the first round.

