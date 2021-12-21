Has any NFL player ever won back-to-back NFL MVP awards?

The NFL MVP award is a coveted honor that goes to players that go above and beyond for their respective teams. The majority of the time, quarterbacks receive this prestigious designatio, though some are clamoring for Johnathan Taylor, the running back for the Indianapolis Colts, to receive this season's award.

Aaron Rodgers is also a favorite to be named the 2021 MVP, which would give him back-to-back MVP wins. It's something that has happened before, but not since the 2009 season.

Which players have achieved back-to-back MVP awards?

Jim Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back, was the first player to ever achieve this historic nod by being rewarded back-to-back MVP awards. He was able to secure the award as a running back for his efforts in both the 1957 and 1958 seasons. Brown was the first to ever receive the award, and he did it two seasons in a row.

Next on the list is legendary quarterback Joe Montana. Back in the 1989 and 1990 seasons, Montana, not only led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl championship and a conference championship, but he managed to nab the MVP award twice in a row.

A mere six seasons later, Brett Favre would win the NFL MVP award not once, not twice, but three times in a row. He became the only player to achieve this, as he landed the award in 1995, 1996, and 1997. He did share the MVP award with running back Barry Sanders in 1997. Favre remains the only player who has achieved this.

It took another six seasons before back-to-back MVP awards were given out again, this time to Peyton Manning. Manning won the honor in 2003 and 2004, but he split the honor with Steve McNair in the 2003 season.

Manning followed his own back-to-back MVP seasons with another run at back-to-back wins in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Manning would be the only player to achieve such an honor.

There hasn't been a repeat MVP winner since Manning won in 2008 and 2009, Manning has also won more MVP awards than anyone else with five. Tom Brady is close, as he currently has 3 MVP wins. Should Rodgers win again this season, he will be the first player since 2009 to earn this designation. As things look right now, Rodgers could be the clear favorite.

