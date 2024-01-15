The weather conditions in Western New York have had a significant impact on the NFL Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York intervened on Saturday to move the game from its planned Sunday date to Monday.

Due to the snow and extreme cold, the state decided to prioritize the safety of visitors to the area over the league's schedule, which is why Hochul stated that the playoff game would be moved to Monday.

Governor Hochul added that she had discussed the situation in the city with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and that the choice to postpone the game was reached after consulting with emergency response personnel, the two clubs involved, and the NFL.

Since then, rumors have run rampant that due to a travel prohibition in Buffalo for the entirety of Sunday, the game might not even be able to start on Monday.

But during a press conference on Sunday, Kathy Hochul said that the game is still a go. By the time the game starts, she said she was confident the conditions would be safe enough for fans to make their way to Highmark Stadium.

"Monday is game day, and it will be really cold outside. It's going to be extremely, extremely cold; they'll [temperatures] be in the teens, with wind-chill factors as low as zero, possibly as low as nine," Hochul stated on Sunday.

"However, based on current forecasts, this will not involve the risk of strong gusts, blinding snow, or dangerous traffic conditions for anyone making their way to the stadium or departing. That dynamic, then, is substantially superior than what we would have had today. Although I won't claim it will be pleasant, the weather won't be dangerous.”

Steelers-Bills game-time weather forecast explored

The Buffalo Bills' home field, Highmark Stadium, will see a temperature of between 15 and 18 degrees on Monday, January 15, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Furthermore, there is a risk of precipitation throughout the game of less than 15%. It is predicted that the wind will blow from the southwest at a pace of 10 to 14 mph.

During the game, Highmark Stadium will still be quite cold. The frigid temperature won't be the biggest issue for the players and spectators, though, considering the strong winds and significant snowfall over the past two days.

Who will the Bills play next if they win today?

If the Buffalo Bills defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers today, they will advance to the divisional round.

In the divisional round, the Bills (No. 2 seed) would host the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo if they triumph today.

Who will the Steelers play next if they win today?

There's just one team the Pittsburgh Steelers could face in the divisional round if they win their game against the Bills today: the Baltimore Ravens.

In the divisional round, the top-seeded Ravens will play the AFC's lowest-seeded team still standing. If the Steelers win today, they will go to Baltimore in the following round because they are the No 7 seed.