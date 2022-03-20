Has Tom Brady's retirement prompted the franchise to make a dash for franchise QBs?

Tom Brady will play, at least, one more year for the Tampa Buccaneers, which leaves them in a dilemma: who will replace Tom Brady when he is gone?

The Bucs were about to be in a pickle when Tom Brady retired. There was talk of trades and free agents coming in to take Tom Brady's place.

But now that he has returned, the franchise finds itself in a new bind. The question is, when do they decide to get a new quarterback to replace Tom Brady?

Conventional wisdom says they start now. Although Brady is healthy, he will turn 45 in August, and it is unheard of, in this day and age, for a 45-year-old to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

But if they do go after a quarterback, do they need to consult with Brady first? Most likely yes. The Bucs don't want to find themselves in a situation where they go after a quarterback, either through free agency or the draft, before asking what Brady's thoughts are on the subject first.

The Green Bay Packers made that mistake a few years ago when they drafted Jordan Love to take Aaron Rodgers' place, making the 4-time MVP furious with the team, and they've been paying for it since.

So, when the time comes for the Bucs to make that decision, they better ask Brady what to do, and they better do so before he really retires this time.

Who should replace Tom Brady in Tampa?

Who may replace Tom Brady may all depend on how the Bucs want to handle this. The best way is probably through free agency and or a trade. One name that was popping up a lot as a replacement was Jimmy Garoppolo.

The ultimate plot twist would be Jimmy Garoppolo finally becoming Tom Brady's successor… in Tampa Bay

Jimmy G was once Brady's backup in New England before he was traded to the San Franciscio 49ers, and he could be the ideal choice.

Jimmy G is an accomplished quarterback in his own right, going to two NFC Championship games with the 49ers and one Super Bowl. He could be brought in before Brady left and not be seen as a threat to the quarterback. The only thing is Garoppolo wants to start, not waste another year behind Brady.

The next option would be to draft a quarterback in the draft next year. If this is, indeed, Brady's last year in the NFL, they can always draft a quarterback out of college.

Both Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Alabama Heisman winner Bryce Young should be available for next year's draft if the Bucs want to go that route, or they can draft a quarterback this year and let them learn under Brady.

Whatever the decision is, the Bucs better make it fast before Brady's next retirement.

