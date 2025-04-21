"Hate those type of situations" - When Browns GM spoke about not informing Baker Mayfield before pursuing Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield - the No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft - led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 in 2020. However, Mayfield’s journey - marred by injuries and inconsistencies - prompted the management to consider alternatives.

Amidst the chaos, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry complicated the situation when he contacted Deshaun Watson but failed to inform Mayfield. During an appearance in Mar. 2022 at the NFL Owners Meetings at The Breakers Palm Beach resort, Berry said:

“You always hate those type of situations because it kind of gives off an appearance of – that's never how you want someone to find out about that situation," Berry said. "That's the one thing I wish I had done a little bit differently. But on the whole, we had been pretty candid in terms of where we stood at the quarterback position really since very early in the offseason.”

Berry - who has a reputation for transparency and professionalism - regretted the situation involving Watson and Mayfield. Although he had notified Mayfield early in the offseason that the Browns wanted to explore other QB options, he failed to inform Mayfield before pursuing Watson.

“We were pretty open with Baker and his camp in terms of how we viewed the position,” Berry continued, “I had set up a call for Baker's representation the following morning. The news got out before I was able to make that call.”

Baker Mayfield bids goodbye to Cleveland after Andrew Berry's mishap

The slight lapse in timing caused a major mishap, as Baker Mayfield posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Cleveland Browns on social media.

“Cleveland will always be a part of [wife] Emily and my story," Mayfield posted. "And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

Two days later, Mayfield requested a trade. On Mar. 18, the Browns officially traded him for Deshaun Watson, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract—the largest guaranteed sum in NFL history at the time.

Andrew Berry was juggling too many problems then, as his new signing - Deshaun Watson - allegedly faced 22 civil lawsuits of misconduct. His minor mistake also made Baker Mayfield feel blindsided and disrespected despite playing through injury in 2021.

