Could HBOs tell-all interview featuring Deshaun Watson's accusers impact his likely NFL suspension?

It is nearly the end of May and Deshaun Watson still doesn't know his status for the 2022 NFL season. Yes, he knows he is now the new franchise quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but he doesn't know if his tenure will start with a suspension or not.

Recent reports indicated a decision was coming soon. Yet there is a new wrinkle to the saga as two of his accusers are set to appear on HBO this week to discuss their allegations against him.

So what does this mean? Could these comments being so public change the way the NFL punishes the quarterback? The latter is an intriguing question that is now overtaking the discussion surrounding the quarterback.

Deshaun Watson has to deal with serious public scrutiny

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The NFL is in a difficult position right now. Watson was cleared criminally of any wrongdoing, however, civil lawsuits remain and not just for one or two people. This is a group of more than 20 individuals.

Fans are all looking towards the league to see how they respond. No suspension at all could be seen as letting him off, resulting in some very heavy criticism. Yet a long suspension could be seen as too harsh if evidence appears to clear him of any wrongdoing. Whatever they decide will be met with criticism from some quarters and the optics are bad whichever way you look at it.

But back to the HBO interview. This is a unique aspect as the two women will speak in detail about their allegations. Until this point, fans have relied on reporters to hear what has been said in depositions. Even then, plenty of fans likely just heard minor details and formed their opinions from there. It is very likely that this interview will lead to much more negativity towards Watson.

Also consider the fact that MLB just suspended Trevor Bauer for two full seasons for sexual misconduct. Like Watson, Bauer was cleared criminally. However, the perception was so bad that MLB acted and decided to hand out a hefty suspension. The circumstances here are different, but the public perception is not.

The NFL is a notoriously reactionary league. For example, Ray Rice was only ostracized once a video emerged of him committing domestic violence. This HBO interview will serve a similar purpose by allowing the world to hear stories from those bringing the allegations, and not just through court documents.

Yet there is the question of whether the NFL has already made up its mind. They have conducted their own investigation, which should have included the claims made by the women set to appear on HBO. So barring any new shocking claims, it's possible a decision has already been made.

The only wild card here is the overall reaction from the interview, along with any response from the player himself. With the NFL's inquiry nearing its conclusion, we may not have long to wait to find out what is in store for the under-fire quarterback.

