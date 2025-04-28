"He can really do it all": When Patrick Mahomes reflected on Josh Allen after Chiefs' defeat to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have two fierce rivals in the NFL: the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC and the Buffalo Bills from the AFC. A pivotal aspect of their rivalry with Buffalo is their star quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Mahomes and Allen became starters in the 2018 season. Since then, the two teams have faced each other nine times, including playoff games. Of those games, the Chiefs have won five times, while the Bills have won four. The record indicates the intense rivalry between them, which started with a 26-17 victory for the Chiefs in Buffalo in 2020.

However, the Bills made a comeback in a Week 6 game of the 2022 season when they registered their second victory over the Chiefs, a 24-20 statement win in Kansas City. After the loss, Mahomes praised Allen:

“He’s a great quarterback,” Mahomes said. “Physically talented, he can throw, can run. He can really do it all."

Allen was the architect of the win as he completed 27 of his 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. It also included a 16-yard rushing touchdown, which was a highlight moment for fans.

Mahomes’ respect for Allen was also evident during the lead-up to the game.

“He’s a great dude,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, when we’re on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other’s teams, but I have a ton of respect for him."

Besides Mahomes, Chiefs coach Reid also praised Allen’s performance.

“It was a great battle. You love these games,” Reid said. “The guys are competitive. They know each other.”

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen team up against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

Another important aspect of this modern-day epic rivalry is their mutual respect, which reminds everyone of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry. It probably developed a bit more when the two united to take on the veteran duo of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in a charity golf game.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen teamed up in June 2022 in The Match VI, a 12-hole match play titled The Match VI. It was a close match, but the veteran duo defeated the young duo by one up, which was decided on the final hole as Rodgers put up on the 12th green.

