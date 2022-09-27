"He had done nothing up until the final drive" - Tom Brady comes under fire as Shannon Sharpe calls out QB for his Houdini act against Packers

Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady had one of, if not outright, the greatest regular-season performances opposite the Green Bay Packers in a 14-12 loss. However, his Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe believes the exact opposite.

Brady completed 13/14 passes in the first half against Green Bay in Week 3, going for 110 yards but not finding the end zone. He wouldn't throw his first touchdown until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion attempt that would have likely sent the game into overtime was made more difficult by a delay of game penalty from TB12 and co.

Sharpe sharply pointed out criticisms of the NFL's QB G.O.A.T.'s supposed Houdini act on Monday morning's Undisputed:

"So you heard the play, huh? But when other quarterbacks do this and they lose and I say, did they throw? No, but they didn't win, Brady would have found a way to win this game. Brady didn't find a way to win the game. He got the delay of the game late in the ballgame. He had done nothing up until the final drive."

"You keep talking about it with Deacon. You don't give it to that defense. The defense gave up 14 points. You're supposed to win. You're supposed to win that ballgame at home when your defense only gives up. 14. Tom Brady did not play here."

Tom Brady bearish on the Buccaneers so far

Tampa Bay has benefitted from a soft early schedule thus far. In Week 1 they faced a Cowboys team that lost Dak Prescott. Then they played a New Orleans Saints squad that just gave the Carolina Panthers their first win of the season. The NFL caught up to them in Week 3 with Aaron Rodgers leading the charge against a defense that has thus far been the highlight of the Buccaneers' early portion of the 2022 campaign.

Tom Brady called out the offense, which was sloppy on Sunday in every facet, according to the Buccaneers signal-caller:

“Bad execution, that’s really what it is. Bad execution on offense at a time when we needed good execution. We’ve just got to do a better job. It’s not just one thing. We’re not running as good as we’re capable of, the pass game hasn’t been very good, the screen game … a lot of things.”

Tom Brady and the Bucs host their Super Bowl LV opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, for Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

