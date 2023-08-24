Dallas Cowboys EDGE defender Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a report from Frisco police. It was Williams' second run-in with the police after his selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has been with the team for four seasons, and he knows that Williams was a first-round talent who fell to the second round of the draft due to previous off-field issues stemming from his time at Ole Miss. He sent a warning to his young player, but reaffirmed his belief in Williams growing up:

“He knows what he needs to do. We all can do better. I believe in Sam Williams. I obviously did when we drafted him and even more so now. I’ve seen him grow in so many different ways. He needs to slow down. He knows that. That’s the first step.”

Sam Williams' arrest: What happened to the Cowboys' EDGE?

Sam Williams was stopped by the Frisco police on Sunday night after the Cowboys returned from their preseason Week 2 game in Seattle. He was in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon, which is considered a misdemeanor by Texas laws.

In December, he was involved in a car accident that netted him an arrest warrant due to his high speed at the moment of the crash. The Dallas Cowboys took him out of their first game after the crash due to precautionary reasons.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE depth chart

Not many teams have as much quality as the Cowboys, who boast one of the best duos in the league. Micah Parsons is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, while DeMarcus Lawrence has constantly been a solid player - and with Parsons playing on the other side, his potential to attack the quarterback has become even higher.

But depth is also massive on the position. Sam Williams amassed four sacks as a rookie, while former top-five pick Dante Fowler Jr. also had six in 2022. Dorance Armstrong is on the roster bubble, but he's a good backup option in case he's needed.

