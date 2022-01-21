"He doesn't remember nothing" - Browns' Malik McDowell's high school football coach provides fresh details of police fight

Earlier this week on Monday, Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested in Florida. McDowell was found wandering the streets completely naked and apparently entering a children's learning center. The arresting deputy stated McDowell charged at him at full speed leading up to him writhing on the ground and being detained. The worst part about it all is that McDowell's high school football coach states McDowell "doesn't remember" the incident.

Reggie Wynns, Malik McDowell's coach at Southfield High School in Michigan, spoke to the Cleveland Plain Dealer about the Browns' defensive tackle and his former player.

Wynns stated that McDowell did not have any memory of the incident:

"[McDowell] doesn't remember anything. He doesn't remember nothing," Wynns said. "He was so emotional. It had me in tears because he was trying, trying, trying so hard... I don't know if someone laced him or what... I don't know. That's not him at all."

Browns' Malik McDowell has been involved in legal issues previously

It was indeed a bizarre incident that luckily ended with no one seriously harmed. However, this is not the first issue the Browns defensive tackle has had since entering the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks spent a second-round pick on him in 2017, but McDowell suffered major injuries in an ATV accident prior to training camp and missed the start of the season. He was then arrested with a DUI a month later, ending up with a year of probation. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct the same year.

Malik McDowell was charged with assault, an OVI and resisting arrest in 2019, leading to Seattle releasing him after zero appearances in two seasons. 2019 was not a good year for McDowell in any sense. He was arrested for concealing stolen property in April, was sued by the Seahawks in May after failing to repay his signing bonus, and sentenced to 11 months in prison after everything was settled.

He made his comeback in 2020 with a few workouts and signed with the Browns in 2021. He has three sacks and 19 solo tackles in 15 games this season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cleveland is looking into the matter further to make a decision on McDowell's future with the team. While his high school coach is blaming potential accidental drugging, we will have to wait for the official police and toxicology report to see exactly what occurred on Monday.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht