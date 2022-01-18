What happened to Malik McDowell? Browns DT arrested for public exposure and assaulting deputy

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell made news after being arrested Tuesday. The 25-year-old walked into a children’s learning center naked and attacked a police deputy.

McDowell was placed behind bars in Broward County, Florida, Tuesday.

Police report having received a call that a naked man was walking near a school. McDowell fled the scene after an officer attempted to subdue him unsuccessfully.

He faces charges of aggravated battery of an officer, resisting an officer with violence, and exposing his sexual organs in public.

The Browns released a statement upon learning of his release.

Malik McDowell's arrest is a cap on a disappointing season for the Browns. The team gave McDowell his first chance to start in the NFL in his career.

He played 15 of 17 games for the Browns and was a solid pickup. He notched three sacks and was effective against the run.

McDowell was a second-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. Throughout the draft process, his off-the-field issues prevented him from being a first-round pick.

Unfortunately for him, he was involved in a serious ATV accident in July of 2017. The incident left him with a critical head injury that happened just three months after the Seahawks drafted him.

It wasn't until last offseason that McDowell got another shot in the NFL when the Browns offered him a one-year contract. Given the number of legal issues McDowell found himself in after his accident, the Browns took a gamble when they signed him.

McDowell was previously arrested for assault, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. He was then sentenced to jail time after two DUI's and being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle.

In addition to those arrests, McDowell was arrested multiple times in 2017 before being drafted by the Seahawks. Those charges included a drunk driving incident and a disorderly conduct charge.

McDowell served 11 months of jail time for his arrests, and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service. He also had to write three essays detailing what he learned from his crimes in hopes of leaving prison a better man.

With legal issues mounting, McDowell has possibly played the final NFL game of his career. The Browns may go in a different direction going into the offseason at addressing the defensive tackle position.

