NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can make the most enticing offers to lure Russell Wilson out of Seattle

Russell Wilson's future in Seattle remains one of the biggest unanswered questions in the NFL. Mike Garafolo and Jay Glazer reported Wilson would play out the remainder of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks. But NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Wilson will gage the trade market.

There will be no shortage of teams calling the Seahawks to check in on the 33-year-old. The quarterback position is the most vital position to win in the NFL. The teams likely to acquire Wilson will be closer to contention as Wilson is still in his prime.

My story: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back?My story: nfl.com/news/seahawks-… #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back? My story: nfl.com/news/seahawks-…

Three teams who can entice Russell Wilson to leave Seattle

# 1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in the playoffs knowing this is their last run with Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh isn't an organization known for making big splashes in the trade market.

But the roster has an enticing number of star players who can contend for the Super Bowl with a younger, more athletic quarterback. TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Najee Harris are just three players who could aid Wilson in his quest to hoist a second Lombardi Trophy.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Steelers head into the offseason plotting a plan for a new franchise QB. A look at the options and how it’s likely to play out: nfl.com/news/steelers-… The #Steelers head into the offseason plotting a plan for a new franchise QB. A look at the options and how it’s likely to play out: nfl.com/news/steelers-…

The Steelers will likely need to sacrifice multiple first-round draft picks for the foreseeable future to get Russell Wilson. But Mike Tomlin and ownership are dedicated to their culture of winning and being in the postseason.

Wilson gives them a better chance of fulfilling that goal in 2022 than rookies Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell could.

# 2 - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in uncertain times surrounding the quarterback position. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero say Baker Mayfield will get one last chance to start in 2022. But Mayfield is a tradable commodity because he is on his rookie deal in 2022.

From me and nfl.com/news/browns-pl… The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say.From me and @TomPelissero The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: nfl.com/news/browns-pl…

The Seahawks could be interested in starting over, and Mayfield could be a one-year stopgap. If the Seahawks receive good production from Mayfield, they could have their quarterback situation resolved.

What makes the Browns enticing for Russell Wilson is that their roster is full of talented players. The offensive line would immediately be the most sturdy offensive line he's played behind. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt offer him a dynamic running back duo.

All the Browns are missing to be a contender is a quarterback and another wide receiver.

# 3 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

Russell Wilson should consider the New Orleans Saints as his trade destination for the chance to work with Sean Payton. Payton has been one of the best offensive minds in the game for over a decade.

Like the Browns, the Saints have an elite offensive line and dynamic running back in Alvin Kamara. But the Saints also have an elite defense that was a more significant difference-maker than the Steelers and Browns units.

The Saints nearly made the playoffs with below-average play from Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. Russell Wilson would elevate the Saints to a higher level and become contenders in the NFC once more.

