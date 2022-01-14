NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson expected to stay with Seattle Seahawks in 2022

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks finished the 2021 NFL season with a 7-10 record. This has been the worst season to date for the quarterback since entering the league. Before the season began, there were rumors that there was tension between the Seahawks' signal-caller and their head coach Pete Carroll. Both denied the allegations, but something was clearly off all season within the team.

With an impending draft class that is light on quarterbacks, there have been rumors that several veteran quarterbacks could be on the move. Perhaps, some of them would make a move similar to Tom Brady and leave the only team they have ever played for and try to win a championship elsewhere.

With speculation building that Russell Wilson would be interested in leaving Seattle and playing elsewhere in 2022, it seems that it may not be happening after all, according to recent reports.

Will Russell Wilson be the Seahawks QB in 2022?

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Light at the end of the tunnel. Light at the end of the tunnel. https://t.co/rBzFBOevLU

Although FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said earlier in the season that he expected Wilson to request a trade from the Seattle Seahawks after the season. He is under contract with the Seahawks until after the 2023 NFL season. The return for a player like him would be hefty, and getting a team to do so would be difficult.

But now that the season is over, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Super Bowl XLVIII champion isn't going anywhere. The rumor is that the 33-year-old will stay in Seattle for, at least, the remainder of his current contract.

"Sources familiar with the Seahawks' thinking say the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if he'll be their QB in 2022."-Mike Garafolo on the Russell Wilson trade speculation

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



when asked about his future in Seattle



@Seahawks | @ShannonSpake "I love this city. I love this team. I left it all out on the field every play. I have always dreamed of being here in Seattle. I've always dreamed of playing 20 years here, and that's my prayer." @DangeRussWilson when asked about his future in Seattle "I love this city. I love this team. I left it all out on the field every play. I have always dreamed of being here in Seattle. I've always dreamed of playing 20 years here, and that's my prayer."@DangeRussWilson when asked about his future in Seattle@Seahawks | @ShannonSpake https://t.co/00UjlGYGSG

It, also, appears that not only will he be staying in Seattle, but so will head coach Pete Carroll. Seattle, most likely, feels that there is no way that they can part ways with a quarterback of hiss caliber. Even though it seems that both men are staying put, there are sure to be changes to the Seattle Seahawks roster before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient had expressed, during training camp, that he wasn't happy with the offensive line and the Seahawks' inability to spend money to protect their quarterback. It could, also, be possible that the Seahawks will either draft or sign another wide receiver to complement the receiving core they have now, which could possibly give D.K. Metcalf more opportunities to make plays.

But, as with all rumors, until things are set in stone, there is always a chance that a move could be made with the quarterback before the start of the season.

