NFL Trade Rumors: Is Russell Wilson open to moving to Philadelphia in 2022?

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are having an uncharacteristic season in 2021. Wilson missed a month of play after breaking his finger in a Week 5 home game loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The offense around him hasn't been performing at the high level that one expects from the Seahawks. The defense is also many years removed from the "Legion of Boom" era.

In eight games this season, Wilson has thrown for just over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns. A stat that is not usually seen with Wilson's name. With the Seahawks now at 3-8, more than halfway through the current season, there is already talk of whether Wilson will still be the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in 2022?

Would Russell Wilson waive his no-trade clause to go to Philadelphia?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the face of the franchise. He has brought a decade of success to the Seahawks, including a Super Bowl victory. Wilson has a no-trade clause. This is something that many professional athletes include in their contracts to prevent a sudden move without their knowledge.

The Seahawks could present a trade destination to Wilson, and if approved, he could waive his no-trade clause, allowing for the move to happen. The most recent rumor is that the Philadelphia Eagles may be interested in making a move for Russell Wilson. Jalen Hurts has struggled at points this season in the Eagles offense, and the backup option would be Garden Minshew II, who some have said is beginning to ramp up preparations to possibly start at some point this season.

Trading for Wilson would also give the Eagles a dynamic option at quarterback and keep them in contention for the NFC East title and compete alongside guys like Dak Prescott.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson would be open to a trade to Philadelphia. Schefter was a guest on The John Kincade Show, making his weekly rounds, and said that, considering the 2022 NFL Draft class, teams who are looking for quarterbacks, are going to consider trading for an already established quarterback. The draft stock just isn't what it's been in the past for quarterbacks.

Schefter said that he can tell something is "off" with Wilson and his demeanor on the field:

“Something is not right. He's flailing, and he's been struggling for about a year. I'm sure that explains part of it, but it doesn't explain it all. I'm sure part of it is they dont have a run game, so I think that's part of it. The finger is part of it. And the vibe there is part of it.”

When asked if he believes that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles, he said,

"I believe he'd waive the no-trade clause."

While that doesn't come directly from Russell Wilson, it is interesting that an NFL insider, who knows more about what goes on behind closed doors, believes that Wilson would willingly leave Seattle for Phialdelphia.

