5 Strengths and weaknesses for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2021-2022 season

The Seattle Seahawks have consistently been at, or at least near, the top of the NFC West every season. But despite winning the division title for the first time in four seasons with a 12-4 record, there were some holes in the roster that were uncovered, especially during the playoffs.

The Seahawks are a strong team and will be a contender again in 2021, but some spots on the roster could use some work.

5 Weaknesses for the Seattle Seahawks

#1 - Lack of Pass Rushing

The Seattle Seahawks defense left a lot to be desired in 2020. Unable to blitz or put quarterback pressure on, the Seahawks' defense couldn't make any big plays. Jamal Adams had a team-high 26 pressures and 9.5 sacks in 2020. With not much talent added to the defense this offseason, the Seahawks could find themselves playing from behind.

#2 - Offseason Drama

Rumors were swirling this offseason that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted a trade. There were also rumors that he and head coach Pete Carroll weren't getting along. Wilson reportedly felt that Caroll wasn't giving him the necessary opportunity to be a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

While both seemed to tame those rumors during offseason workouts, that will surely be a topic of conversation this upcoming season and could possibly turn into a distraction.

So now we have a Russell vs Pete standoff but let's not forget Caroll was criticized for years for being too nice to Russell so the dynamic has now shifted the other way.



Wilson wants to play in an offense that allows him to look like an MVP QB and his own team doesn't trust him — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2021

#3 - Lack of Tight End Depth

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen retired after the 2020 season, leaving a hole in the depth chart. While Will Dissly and Gerald Everett can start at tight end, the Seahawks don't have a George Kittle or Travis Kelce type of tight end who can catch and block.

#4 - New Offensive Coordinator and Scheme

Depending on how the 2021 season shapes out, this could end up being a strength or a weakness. The Seattle Seahawks hired former Los Angeles Rams passing coordinator Shane Waldron to be the team's new passing co-ordinator. The issue with this is that quarterback Russell Wilson has only had two offensive coordinators since becoming the starter in 2012. Wilson is a quick learner, so he could learn the new scheme quickly, but if not, this could be a new issue.

#5 - 2022 Free Agents

After the 2021 season, the Seattle Seahawks will need to evaluate almost the entire roster and make some tough decisions. The Seahawks will have 40 free agents in 2022.

Players who will become free agents in 2022 include safety Jamal Adams, RB Rashaad Penny, DT Robert Nkemdiche and TE Will Dissly, to name a few.

5 Strengths for the Seattle Seahawks

#1 - Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback

As long as Russell Wilson is the quarterback under center, the Seahawks will contend for the victory. Wilson is seen as the best current NFL player who hasn't won an MVP Award yet.

The reigning "NFL Man of the Year" award winner is a leader on and off the field, one of the Seahawks' biggest assets. Wilson threw for over 4,000 yards in 2020, the fourth time in his career and the second consecutive season. Wilson can scramble out of the pocket if need be and is a complete playmaker.

#2 Wide Receiver D.K. Metcalf

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has become one of the best draft selections the Seahawks have ever made. Metcalf, who was expected to be a first-round pick, was drafted with the last pick in the second round in 2019.

In his rookie season, he had 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He surpassed that in 2020 with 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, easily becoming one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets, especially on the deep ball. Metcalf has undeniable speed and even tried to qualify for the Olympic Trials this summer.

Look at DK Metcalf catch Budda Baker holy wow 🤯 #Seahawks #NFL pic.twitter.com/SDgttAEIup — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 26, 2020

#3 The Return of the "12th Man."

The Seahawks have one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL. It was recently announced that all 32 NFL teams would be allowed full capacity stadiums for the 2021-2022 season. If Lumen Field is at max capacity with over 67,000 fans, the noise could break the sound barrier.

Good breakaway speed from Geno Smith as he, Russell Wilson, #Seahawks take the field in empty-again Lumen Field to play the Jets.



After 3 1/2 months, still incredibly odd how quiet and empty this stadium is. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ci2slgeHm5 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2020

Last season, Lumen Field was empty, and the unprecedented silence, even with fake crowd noise, is not what the Seahawks are accustomed to. The return of the "12th Man" will allow for the 'hawks to have that advantage back again."

#4 Kicker Jason Myers

Kicker Jason Myers signed with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2019 season. Since then, he has set a franchise record for touchbacks with 59 in the 2019 season.

In 2020 he had a 100% field goal rate which is also a record, and between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he had the most consecutive field goals made with 35. Myers also holds the Seahawks record for the longest field goal made.

61 yards... Jason Myers doing all he can for Seattle bettors 😂



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ELtd0XjCJT — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 15, 2020

#5 Signing CB Ahkello Witherspoon

With the struggles that the Seahawks have at the corner, signing former San Francisco 49ers corner Ahkello Witherspoon may turn out to be a game-changer. Witherspoon still has a lot to prove, but being in a secondary that needs help and with his former division rival may be the change he needs.

Witherspoon has had ups and down years in his first four seasons with the NFL but should trend upwards again in 2021.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar