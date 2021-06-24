Seattle Seahawks QB depth chart 2021: Starters and backup players

The Seattle Seahawks have a franchise quarterback under center, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest NFL players yet to win an MVP award. Russell Wilson is one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the league, and although trade rumors about him swirled this off-season, Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll have said that he is there to stay.

As things stand, there are four quarterbacks in the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart. But it remains to be seen how many quarterbacks the Seahawks will decide to take into training camp.

Seattle Seahawks QB depth chart 2021

QB 1: Russell Wilson.

QB 2: Geno Smith.

QB 3: Alex McGough.

QB 4: Danny Etling.

Seattle Seahawks QB depth chart analysis

QB 1 - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks since 2012 when he beat out Matt Flynn in training camp for the spot. Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVII in just his second season in the league.

Wilson has consistently been at the top of the quarterback rankings every season of his pro career, leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs in seven of the eight seasons he has been their starting quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West in 2020 with a 12-4 record. Wilson threw for 4,212 yards and 40 passing touchdowns. Wilson also rushed for 513 yards and two touchdowns, but Seattle's postseason hopes came to an end after the Wild Card round with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There were rumors this off=season that Russell Wilson wanted to be traded. But after his first official media appearance this off-season, he made it clear that he plans to stay with the Seattle Seahawks for the rest of his career.

QB 2 - Geno Smith

Quarterback Geno Smith was drafted by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he started all 16 games, throwing for 3,046 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for 366 yards and six touchdowns.

After a tumultuous stint with the Jets, Smith signed with the New York Giants for one season in 2017 before joining the Los Angeles Chargers. Geno Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2019 season, serving as the backup for Russell Wilson since then.

QB 3 - Alex McGough

Quarterback Alex McGough was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida International. McGough spent the 2018 season on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

McGough signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 but was waived during training camp. He was then signed by the Houston Texans' practice squad until he was released in 2020. He then re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks in December 2020, where he has remained on the practice squad.

QB 4 - Danny Etling

Danny Etling played his college career with Purdue before transferring to LSU. Etling was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After featuring in the preseason, he was assigned to the team's practice squad for the 2018 season.

In 2019, he arrived at the Patriots training camp as a wide receiver in the hope that a change in position would help him make the final cut.

Etling was waived by the Patriots and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent most of the 2019 season on the Falcons' practice squad before he was released at the start of 2020. He was later snapped up by the Seattle Seahawks.

