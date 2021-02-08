NFL Awards 2021 Winners

The 2021 NFL Awards was a different scene this year, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony had to be hosted in what seemed like a hybrid approach. Host and comedian Steve Harvey was seen in SoFi Stadium alone with no audience, and some award recipients were seen at the stadium. Others had pre-recorded their videos for the special night.

Either way, it is a tradition to watch the awards show every year on the night before the Super Bowl. This year's winners were mostly expected, but a few were surprising as well. Here is the list of all the NFL Honors Award Winners in 2021.

NFL Awards - WPMOY: QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson was considered a candidate for the MVP award, but his performance dropped during the second half of the season. Nonetheless, Wilson shifted his focus from on the field to feeding hungry children and families around the nation, especially during the pandemic.

Russell Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for outstanding community service. Wilson’s “Why Not You Foundation” is a nonprofit dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a "why not you" attitude. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

He also was a big voice in the "Black Lives Matter" movement and had several message boards created inspired by tragic events that occurred in 2020 to the black community.

NFL Awards - MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The man who along with Tom Brady continues to define age. Aaron Rodgers had an incredible season at the age of 37.

Aaron Rodgers may have just won his third MVP, but this is still his greatest performance ever pic.twitter.com/P20fgm5H2V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - CPOY: QB Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

There was no doubt that after entering the field in Week 5 of the 2020 season for the first time since November 2018, that Alex Smith would be the winner for CPOY. After several surgeries and the possibility of him completely losing his leg, Smith defied the odds to help Washington into the postseason.

Alex Smith is the Comeback Player of the Year.



▫️ Told he might die due to complications with his leg injury

▫️ His leg might be amputated

▫️ He'd never walk again

▫️ 17 surgeries

▫️ 693 days later he made his return

▫️ Helped lead Washington to an NFC East title



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/6Smf8jBFjL — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - COTY: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

As well deserved reward, HC Kevin Stefanski took the Browns in his first season as their HC to the playoffs, something Freddie Kitchens could not do with what is essentially the same roster of players he had.

Coach of the Year voting:



Kevin Stefanski: 25

Sean McDermott: 7

Brian Flores: 6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - OPOY: RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

By leading the league with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns to having a career-best since coming into the league in 2016, Henry deserved the OPOY award. He has been a beast on the field against any team he faces and will continue to be a generational threat.

Derrick Henry’s Historic 2020 Season

👑 Outrushed 23 of 31 teams

👑 First 2k rusher without a Pro Bowl OL

👑 First 2k rusher to have QB with 3,500+ pass yards

👑 3 games with 200 yards + 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/AWOItS7xyO — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - DPOY: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

This was a controversial pick, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans have the right to be upset. LB T.J. Watt led Donald in almost every statistic imaginable, but Donald was awarded DPOY either way. Watt's brother, J.J. Watt, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally.



This is me saying what my brother won’t.



TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category. pic.twitter.com/m1vzrD88WU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - OROY: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Considering what Herbert was playing with and had to deal with Anthony Lynn being fired, the young QB showed a lot of promise coming out of the draft.

Justin Herbert learned he would be the starting QB for the Chargers 6 minutes before Week 2. He went on to throw for 4,336 yards, 31 TD and 396 completions, the most ever by any rookie.



Your 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a franchise QB to build around. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2021

NFL Awards - DROY: DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team

After being picked second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young was favored as the winner of the DROY award. Young delivered as promised throughout the season, being one of the most dominating defensive ends in the game and creating terror for teams as a rookie.