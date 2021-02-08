NFL Awards 2021 Winners

The 2021 NFL Awards was a different scene this year, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony had to be hosted in what seemed like a hybrid approach. Host and comedian Steve Harvey was seen in SoFi Stadium alone with no audience, and some award recipients were seen at the stadium. Others had pre-recorded their videos for the special night.
Either way, it is a tradition to watch the awards show every year on the night before the Super Bowl. This year's winners were mostly expected, but a few were surprising as well. Here is the list of all the NFL Honors Award Winners in 2021.
NFL Awards - WPMOY: QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson was considered a candidate for the MVP award, but his performance dropped during the second half of the season. Nonetheless, Wilson shifted his focus from on the field to feeding hungry children and families around the nation, especially during the pandemic.
He also was a big voice in the "Black Lives Matter" movement and had several message boards created inspired by tragic events that occurred in 2020 to the black community.
NFL Awards - MVP: QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The man who along with Tom Brady continues to define age. Aaron Rodgers had an incredible season at the age of 37.
NFL Awards - CPOY: QB Alex Smith, Washington Football Team
There was no doubt that after entering the field in Week 5 of the 2020 season for the first time since November 2018, that Alex Smith would be the winner for CPOY. After several surgeries and the possibility of him completely losing his leg, Smith defied the odds to help Washington into the postseason.
NFL Awards - COTY: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
As well deserved reward, HC Kevin Stefanski took the Browns in his first season as their HC to the playoffs, something Freddie Kitchens could not do with what is essentially the same roster of players he had.
NFL Awards - OPOY: RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
By leading the league with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns to having a career-best since coming into the league in 2016, Henry deserved the OPOY award. He has been a beast on the field against any team he faces and will continue to be a generational threat.
NFL Awards - DPOY: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
This was a controversial pick, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans have the right to be upset. LB T.J. Watt led Donald in almost every statistic imaginable, but Donald was awarded DPOY either way. Watt's brother, J.J. Watt, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.
NFL Awards - OROY: QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Considering what Herbert was playing with and had to deal with Anthony Lynn being fired, the young QB showed a lot of promise coming out of the draft.
NFL Awards - DROY: DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team
After being picked second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young was favored as the winner of the DROY award. Young delivered as promised throughout the season, being one of the most dominating defensive ends in the game and creating terror for teams as a rookie.Published 08 Feb 2021, 00:39 IST