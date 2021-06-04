5 Kickers to target in NFL Fantasy Football in 2021

Choosing kickers in Fantasy Football can be tricky. Some fantasy owners choose to just draft one kicker and others draft a second and put them on the bench.

Fantasy football owners who draft just one kicker are willing to go without one during the bye week. Hence, it is important for them to pick one of the best to make up for the loss of a week's worth of points.

Irrespective of how many kickers a fantasy owner chooses to draft, here are the best options.

Top 5 Kickers to target in the Fantasy Football Draft

#1 - Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker is a solid kicker option in fantasy football. Simply because the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is so explosive, he will have a significant number of chances to score points. In 2019 he had a solid year, even ranking first in overall fantasy football points in one week. In 2020, his numbers fell off a bit after he missed six of 54 extra-point attempts.

From Patrick Mahomes to Harrison Butker, a lot of #Chiefs are headed toward some meaningful milestones this season. (via @ChiefsChannel) https://t.co/SvoPOVbHRb — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) June 3, 2021

#2 - Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams

Picking Matt Gay could be a risky move if the draft is before the final cuts. Gay should make the team at the end of preseason play. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but his struggles caused him to be waived and picked up by the Rams.

He didn't start until the end of the season but when he did, he was impressive. He made 14 of 16 field goals and all 16 extra-point attempts. In the seven-week span that he played in, he had the sixth-most number of fantasy football points.

#3 - Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker has finished 11th or better in fantasy points among kickers in all eight seasons of his NFL career. In 2020, he attempted just 29 field goals but was effective as usual, even making 52 of 53 extra-point attempts.

#4 - Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers made a rocky start to his career as he struggled for accuracy. However, the kicker has been tremendous over the last two seasons. In 2020, he made all 24 field goal attempts; this included a 61-yard field goal in November. Myers was in the top-10 in fantasy points among kickers in 11 out of 17 weeks last season.

Jason Myers sets a new #Seahawks franchise record with 31 consecutive field goals made 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cJUH3fnI5t — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) December 20, 2020

#5 - Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos

Brandon McManus tied an NFL record in 2020, making 10 field goals of 50 yards or more. The 2020 season was the best of McManus' career, efficiency-wise. He also scored 21 of 23 extra points.

Edited by jay.loke710