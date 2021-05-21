NFL: 5 bold predictions for Los Angeles Rams' 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams have a new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, for the first time since 2016 and fans will hope his arrival can spark a run to the Super Bowl this season.

With the season right around the corner but still far enough away to speculate about, here are five bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams this campaign.

#1 Matthew Stafford is the real deal

Matthew Stafford ends up being exactly what Sean McVay wanted and more. McVay can call whatever play he wants whenever he wants and can be confident that Stafford will deliver.

Moreover, with a quarterback who plays in a pass-first offense, McVay does not need to run the ball as much, further opening his scheme.

#2 McVay's offense is reborn

Remember when Sean McVay entered the league in 2017? Remember how new, effective, and confusing his scheme was at the time? Defenses were powerless to stop him.

With a new quarterback under center, McVay will go back to the drawing board and orchestrate a brand new system that brings back the days of 2017. His offense will be impossible to stop.

#3 Punter Johnny Hekker makes a field goal

.@JHekker is leading NFC punters in votes!



RT to send the best punter in the league to the Pro Bowl!#ProBowlVote + Johnny Hekker#ProBowlVote + Johnny Hekker#ProBowlVote + Johnny Hekker pic.twitter.com/mNwuaZll27 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 2, 2020

Matt Gay is a fine kicker but he's far from perfect. The Los Angeles Rams have had kicker issues for the better part of the Sean McVay era and will continue to do so in 2021. Expect Matt Gay to be unavailable at some point in the season, forcing the Rams to use an emergency replacement.

They'll opt for the one with the most experience in kicking footballs -- punter Johnny Hekker, who will make a field goal in a game.

#4 Los Angeles Rams start 1-2

The Rams do not have an easy start to their season. They play the Chicago Bears first up, a team that's used to playing against Stafford. The Bears win the game in primetime as Stafford also isn't used to playing on Sunday Night Football.

Cam Akers

The Los Angeles Rams then beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week Two. In Week Three, the Rams lose to a Tom Brady who is locked in and prepared for his bout with Bill Belichick the following week. Entering the game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams are on shaky ground with their shiny new quarterback at 1-2.

#5 Rams bounce back from 1-3 start to make playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in deep trouble after dropping the game against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Stafford, who has been struggling with the playbook, finally kicks into gear.

Expect a monster season from Matthew Stafford with Sean McVay💪 pic.twitter.com/Ybt10s51IY — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2021

The Rams quickly bounce back over the remaining weeks to finish the season 12-5, earning the top seed and preparing for a playoff run in January.