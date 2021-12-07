Tom Brady racked in some extra cash thanks to the Michigan Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverine alum Tom Brady finally earned some bragging rights and extra cash, thanks to the Wolverines’ win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 28, 2021. Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27 behind a dominant running game (RB Hassan Haskin had 5 rushing touchdowns) and the smash football style usually associated with Big Ten schools.

The Wolverines ended a 10-year win drought against their heated rivals. Tom Brady has been in the NFL for 21 years, so Michigan’s struggles against Ohio State have gone on for almost half of Brady’s career.

Tom Brady cashed in money and then some for Michigan’s win over Ohio State

The exciting college game overflowed into the NFL world as well. Tom Brady relished the bragging rights and the extra scratch from winning bets against his Ohio State friends:

“I get bragging rights over Vrabel (Tennesse Titans head coach Mike Vrabel), who’s you know, all the Ohio State guys that I know that I’ve lost so much money to over the years because I keep losing those stupid bets, but finally we can get a win.”

Tom Brady also managed to squeeze in some time to talk to former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, former San Francisco 49ers head coach, and current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh’s struggles against Ohio State are well-known, so the huge win last month certainly means a lot to both Harbaugh and Brady.

Tom Brady played college football for the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999 where he was the backup for two years to future NFL quarterback Brian Griese. When finally given the chance as a starter, Brady set Michigan records for the most pass attempts and completions in a single season (214). Additionally, he set a Wolverine record for completions with 31 in a 31-16 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Of course, Brady then went on to the NFL where most NFL teams overlooked him until the New England Patriots selected him with the 199th pick in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft – which makes him perhaps the biggest steal in the NFL draft of all time.

So while Tom Brady is no stranger to the rivalry with Ohio State, he, along with other Wolverine alumni, got to savor a big win over their conference rivals. Number 2 overall Michigan (12-1) will face number 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl on December 31 in the college football playoffs.

