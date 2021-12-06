Tom Brady reveals the one game that left the biggest impact on his career

Tom Brady's Man in the Arena is a docuseries that chronicles the Super Bowl seasons of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. The series airs on ESPNPlus every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST and has been a tremendous watch for football fans, as well as casual fans.

Zack Cox, a beat writer for the New England Sports Network (NESN), recently got the opportunity to get a sneak peak of the upcoming episode of Man in the Arena. He noted that Tom Brady lamented on the one game that had the most significant impact on his career.

Tom Brady reveals the one game with the biggest impact on his career

According to Zack Cox, the preview of Man in the Arena that he watched showed Tom Brady speaking on losing Super Bowl XLII, which was when the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14. Perhaps the reason why this game had the biggest impact on his career is because, entering the Super Bowl, the Patriots were undefeated.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Was able to get an early look at Ep. 4 of "Man in the Arena," which premieres next week and covers the '07 Patriots. Lot of great insight, but one Brady quote really stood out to me.



He said if the Pats had won it all that year, there's a good chance he wouldn't still be playing Was able to get an early look at Ep. 4 of "Man in the Arena," which premieres next week and covers the '07 Patriots. Lot of great insight, but one Brady quote really stood out to me.He said if the Pats had won it all that year, there's a good chance he wouldn't still be playing https://t.co/IlrDf1PJD0

Here is a quote from Tom Brady about the impact of losing that game.

"Had we won that game...I don't know. I'm not a big hypothetical guy but maybe the desire is a little bit different, if you're looking at a silver lining. Maybe the desire to reach that point, maybe I would have been fulfilled...not to stop playing at that time, but I don't know. Maybe I'd play another seven or eight years, and maybe I'm fulfilled. Maybe not."

Super Bowl XLII saw Tom Brady's New England Patriots enter the game as 12-point favorites. The Giants finished their regular season with a 10-6 record, and to add fuel to the fire, the Patriots defeated the Giants by a score or 38-35 in the last game of the regular season.

The intrigue for that Super Bowl was set. After several harrowing plays, with the most memorable being Giants receiver David Tyree's "helmet catch," the Giants prevailed 17-14.

Can Brady and the Buccaneers repeat this year as champions?

Last season, the Buccaneers were 7-5 in the regular season and then went on a tear to catch fire going into the playoffs. The momentum helped propel the team to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The key to Brady and the Buccaneers repeating as champs may come down to injuries. The team seems to be getting most of their key starters back for the second half of the season.

Gronkowski is back and making a tremendous difference, as evidenced in yesterday's victory over the Atlanta Falcons (Gronk had two touchdowns).

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



Jonathan Vilma reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s performance against the Falcons.



(Sponsored by "The world is your oyster if you’re the Bucs offense with Gronk on the field."Jonathan Vilma reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s performance against the Falcons.(Sponsored by @Verizon "The world is your oyster if you’re the Bucs offense with Gronk on the field."Jonathan Vilma reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s performance against the Falcons. (Sponsored by @Verizon) https://t.co/wiq4FsgG8b

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Bucs can remain healthy, we can expect to see them at SoFi Stadium in February playing for the Lombardi trophy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe