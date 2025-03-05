“He's going to do great things” - When Josh Rosen opened up on Cardinals taking Kyler Murray in 2019 NFL draft

When the Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Josh Rosen knew his time with the team was over. As a result, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 62 pick in 2019 and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Although it was widely expected that the Cardinals would draft Murray, Rosen harbored some resentment. He drew criticism when NFL analyst Steve Smith reported that Murray had unfollowed the Cardinals on social media. In response, Rosen publicly addressed the situation and apologized.

In a video message posted on X in April 2019, Rosen bid farewell to Cardinals fans and welcomed the incoming rookie quarterback.:

“Cardinals fans, thank you so much for all the continued support this past year. I know we didn't win as many games as we all would've hoped, but I had an unbelievable time in the desert. Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end. But you guys are getting a hell of a player in Kyler Murray. He's going to do great things for the Red Sea.”

Rosen, drafted No. 10 in 2018, served as the Cardinals' quarterback for just one season. He passed for 2,278 yards with a 55.2% completion rate and 11 touchdowns. However, he struggled behind a weak offensive line, enduring 45 sacks. The Cardinals finished with a 3-13 record, prompting Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury to move on from him.

Despite being replaced, Rosen showed his support for Murray:

“Kyler, I just want to congratulate you and your family on getting drafted. Arizona is a really special place, and you're going to love playing and living here.”

Arizona Cardinals may deliver Josh Rosen treatment to Kyler Murray

The move to draft Kyle Murray didn’t yield long-term success for the Arizona Cardinals. Since taking over as the starter, Murray has recorded 36 wins, 45 losses and one tie. Interestingly, it was later revealed in 2022 that former coach Steve Wilks wanted to select Josh Allen in 2018, but the Cardinals instead waited a year and drafted Rosen.

Although Murray had a solid 2024 season, his future in Arizona appears uncertain. According to TWSN, he may be traded in exchange for a first-round pick, with the New York Giants emerging as a potential landing spot.

