“He's number one in my book": When Travis Kelce backed Patrick Mahomes as the best QB in the game

The Kansas City Chiefs had a talented team under coach Andy Reid; however, the Chiefs achieved immense success after Patrick Mahomes became a starter in 2018. Since then, they have reached the AFC Championship Game every season and won three Super Bowls. The Chiefs are now on the verge of attempting a historic three-peat when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 10.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered a pivotal element of this dominant run, having turned things around with his elite gameplay. Alongside tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes also earned the respect and admiration of his teammates, and Kelce is among his greatest admirers.

In an exclusive interview with Men’s Journal in July 2021, Kelce heaped praise on his QB, calling him the greatest ever.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He's number one in my book,” says Kelce. “You can't tell me any different. I see it on a daily basis.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce’s opinion on Mahomes isn’t biased simply because they are teammates—he has valid reasons for believing in Mahomes. The former Texas Tech QB has an uncanny ability to win games from improbable scenarios. Mahomes also has a high level of game awareness and is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league. However, it’s their camaraderie on the field that has elevated Mahomes’ status in Kelce’s eyes.

Together, they have formed an explosive QB-TE duo with over 8,900 yards from more than 700 receptions at an impressive 75% completion rate for more than 60 touchdowns. They have won three Super Bowls and five AFC Championship Games. They also hold the record for the most productive QB-TE duo in postseason history, overtaking the iconic Brady-Gronkowski duo.

Patrick Mahomes praises Travis Kelce as a leader and player

Years later, Travis Kelce’s belief in Patrick Mahomes has only grown stronger. In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Berman last month, Kelce made it clear that Mahomes is the greatest quarterback in history.

“He's the greatest to ever do it, and you can't change my mind otherwise.”

However, Kelce, who is also close to Mahomes off the field, believes Mahomes is a great person beyond football as well. Meanwhile, Mahomes shares a similar sentiment for his favorite target, Travis Kelce. In a press conference last month ahead of the clash against the Eagles, Mahomes referred to Kelce as a great player and leader.

Regardless of the result of their next game, the two will go down in history as one of the best duos to ever play the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.