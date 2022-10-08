“He’s treating the NFL like his personal season of 'The Bachelor'” – NFL analyst big fan of Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency tour with WR nearing return

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got a taste of what NFL free agency was all about last season. He had just been released by the Cleveland Browns mid-season and, with help from some friends, decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

The move paid off as Beckham and the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. But, during the big game, the wide receiver tore his ACL and has been rehabbing his knee ever since, which has led him to this point (still a free agent).

He is expected to be medically cleared within a few weeks and is looking for the best opportunity for himself. Every week, it appears that he has visited or spoken to a different NFL organization as he tries to make a decision.

ESPN's NFL analyst Mina Kimes loves the approach Beckham is taking during his free agency. She compared it to ABC's hit show 'The Bachelor.'

"What they need is the guy who is currently treating the entire NFL like his own perosnal season of 'The Bachelor,' Odell Beckham Jr. I, for one, love his approach right now, just showing up at practice facilities, being on the sidelines of games, teasing fan bases. It's so great, and I wish it could continue, but as some point, he's going to be healthy, and he's going to choose a team, and there's no football team on earth that needs him more than the Los Angeles Rams," Mina Kimes said.

(debatable) @debatable OBJ is acting like he’s on The Bachelor and the Rams better hope he gives them a rose, according to @minakimes OBJ is acting like he’s on The Bachelor and the Rams better hope he gives them a rose, according to @minakimes https://t.co/zSaffmeCLd

She said that, although his free agency tour is fun to watch, at some point, he will be ready to get back on the field. Kimes continued by saying that she feels that the NFL team that needs him the most is the Los Angeles Rams.

Von Miller names new team on Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency tour

While everyone has seen wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. take his free agency tour. This week, his friend and former teammate, now Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, told reporters the wide receiver's next stops.

"Is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should,” Von Miller said.

Alaina Getzenberg @agetzenberg Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills.



Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.” Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills. Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.”

While the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers have all been mentioned, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a new mention.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a likely destination for the wide receiver. Since Brady signed with the team in 2020, high-profile players have joined. With the wide receiving core plagued by injuries so far this season, they could be in the market for another pass catcher, especially with the sudden retirement of wide receiver Cole Beasley just this week.

Could NFL fans see Beckham and Brady make a run for a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far