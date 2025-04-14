"He set the standard for how to play the quarterback position" - When Tom Brady made feelings known about Peyton Manning

The competitive rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was one of the iconic battles in the NFL. For nearly two decades, the star quarterbacks clashed with each other in high-stakes games, including AFC title games, primetime showdowns and playoff classics. Despite the stiff competition, they had mutual respect.

Manning retired in 2016 after playing 18 seasons. He finished his career with another Super Bowl victory. During an interview with MMQB in March 2016, Brady expressed his appreciation for Manning.

“What just happened, winning the Super Bowl in his last game, is a perfect way to end a career,” Brady said. “He's done it so gracefully, so admirably. He set the standard for how to play the quarterback position.”

Unlike Brady, Manning has been the center of attention since he started playing football. He was a top high school recruit at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Manning later joined Tennessee, where he dominated college football. He was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 draft which set high expectations for him. The middle son of Archie Manning exceeded all expectations and finished his career with five MVP awards and his third Super Bowl ring.

Brady, who studied Manning throughout their rivalry, discussed his commitment to the sport.

“I realized the level of commitment you must have to be great, watching him do it," Brady said. "Football is a sport, it’s an art, it’s a religion. It’s all-encompassing. He mastered it.”

Although Brady and Manning were rivals on-field, they grew closer during their playing days. The mutual admiration blossomed into a friendship that was built on greatness and glory.

Peyton Manning congratulated Tom Brady on winning seventh Super Bowl

Peyton Manning reciprocated similar sentiments when Tom Brady was close to his retirement. After Brady won the Super Bowl at the age of 43, Manning congratulated him.

“What Tom did in Tampa Bay, winning a Super Bowl in his first year at age 43, was incredible," Manning said in 2022. "He showed everybody how it’s done.”

Since hanging up their cleats, Brady and Manning have continued their legacies in different ways. While Manning has become a beloved football personality and content creator, Brady signed with FOX Sports as an analyst for 10 years, where he brings his insight and charisma to NFL broadcasts.

