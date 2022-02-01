"It was an honor" - Peyton Manning brushes rivalry aside to congratulate Tom Brady upon retiring

Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning was one of the great rivalries in the National Football League. The two faced off in many hard fought battles, typically late in the postseason, with Brady often getting in the way of Peyton Manning and his Super Bowl dreams.

Manning did have the upper hand on a few occasions, but even after his retirement, he still jokes around with his fellow quarterback about their meetings.

With Brady officially announcing his retirement after 22 years playing in the National Football League, Peyton Manning became one of the first to congratulate the quarterback on a long, successful career. Although Manning did joke about his fellow competitor's impending retirement on "Saturday Night Live" this past week, he did release a heartfelt statement.

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."-Peyton Manning via@OmahaProd

Posting his statement through his Omaha Productions Twitter account, Manning said that he always admired and respected the way that he played the game and wished him nothing but success in his next chapter.

What is next for Tom Brady after announcing retirememnt from the NFL?

After days and weeks of speculation, rumors and even inaccurate reports, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement today and in his own words on his official Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

In his Tweet, he said he will now focus his time on other parts of his life that need his attention.

Here is just a portion of his statement:

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against - the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

So what's next for the future Hall of Fame quarterback?

While crafting a historic football legacy, he also created a brand around his "TB12" philosophy. Most recently, the quarterback released a men's activewear line that he himself has spent time designing.

He also co-hosts the "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray and former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He mentioned in his retirement statement how fortunate he is to have his business ventures, which also includes a recent NFT brand.

With so many high-profile NFL players entering the broadcast and coaching worlds after their playing careers, it seems that the seven-time Super Bowl winner will turn his focus to the business side of his life and continue to build on his brand.

